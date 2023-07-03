Government plans rule change to boost the number of small and medium sized solar farms

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan says solar schemes could provide a ‘huge income stream' for farmers as part of green transition

Plans to fast-track the development of small to medium-sized solar farms will be brought to Government tomorrow.

The proposals would smooth the pathway for solar arrays on sites between roughly two and 24 acres.

They would still need planning permission but would be exempted from having to apply for a contract to supply electricity through the competitive auction process that favours large-scale developments.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said he and Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney had talks with their Government colleagues about the plan last week.

The next stage would be to jointly bring more detailed proposals to Cabinet tomorrow.

The plans relate to solar arrays capable of providing between 0.5 megawatts (MW) and 6MW of electricity.

Smaller arrays are eligible for some installation grants and, under the microgeneration scheme, homeowners with solar panels can feed excess electricity into the national grid, receiving a payment in return.

The Government has promised a non-domestic microgeneration scheme for rooftop solar on larger buildings such as farm sheds, warehouses and community facilities.

Installations above 0.5MW however, generally have to go through an auction, unless the developer is using all the power directly for their own business.

But there have only been two auctions so far and while a third is planned, the process is weighted in favour of large-scale developments.

Some of those successful in the auctions so far are planned for sites covering hundreds of acres.

It will allow for businesses and farms to develop solar and to give it a support to get it off the ground

Mr Ryan said there was agreement in Government on the need for a new strategy “in terms of how we switch to supporting up to 6MW of solar farms outside the auction system, making it easier for farmers and others to tap into”.

“It will allow for businesses and farms to develop solar and to give it a support to get it off the ground, starting with a grant-based support, switching over to a price support,” he said.

The Government is keen to increase solar power to help speed up the decarbonisation of the country’s electricity, 60-70pc of which is still generated by burning fossil fuels.

While wind energy can produce a lot of power and forms the main part of the decarbonisation plan, turbines take longer to get through planning and construction.

Solar is smaller in output but is faster and more flexible to deploy.

A mix of rooftop and ground-mounted solar from domestic and non-domestic panels and arrays currently provides a modest 600MW of electricity but the target is to increase that to 5,000MW (5 gigawatts or GW) by 2025 and to 8GW by 2030.

Supports for solar arrays of up to 6MW could prove very attractive to farmers who do not want to commit too much land to energy generation.

Mr Ryan told a conference hosted by the National Economic and Social Council on the just transition in agriculture that the various solar schemes could provide a “huge income stream” to farmers, enabling them to be part of climate action without abandoning the land.

Climate action will require less intensive agricultural practices and the conference heard loss of income and livelihood were the key fears for farmers.