Government planning broader role for Defence Force personnel serving overseas in latest military review

A broader role for Defence Force personnel serving overseas is envisaged by the Government as part of the latest review of the military.

Terms of reference for the commission were approved by the Cabinet yesterday and the body, which will be set up by the end of the year, will have to report back to the government by next November.

Ireland begins its two-year stint on the United Nations security council in January and Defence Minister Simon Coveney said a big part of what they were planning to achieve would be built around peacekeeping, peace enforcement, post-conflict management and how the council responded to the threats of regions being torn apart by war.

“That’s just the start of it”, Mr Coveney said.

“If you look at what we’re doing around development aid partnerships around the world, undoubtedly there is a link between security and development”.

The minister said that in the future there would be a lot more complexity in terms of policy making “between our presence abroad as peacekeepers and soldiers who are managing a post-conflict region, helping to keep the peace through training or presence being part of our development partnership strategy”.

This was an exciting area to move into for defence policy, Mr Coveney added. He admitted that during the formation of this government, he had “essentially looked for” the defence portfolio. He said he wanted the defence job and he also believed there was a link between it and foreign affairs, as military serving abroad were ambassadors for Irish foreign policy.

He said a recent example of the synergies between the two portfolios was shown in Ireland’s response to the explosion, which ripped through the port in Beirut last August, working together to use the defence capacity to get PPE quickly to Lebanon, which was what they needed.

After yesterday’s Cabinet decision, Mr Coveney said the setting up of the commission was to ensure the Defence Forces were fit for purpose, both in terms of meeting immediate requirements and in terms of seeking to develop a longer-term vision for beyond 2030.

This is against a backdrop of an overall goal of providing for the military defence of the state, contributing to national and international peace and security while also responding to dynamic changes in the security environment including new and emerging threats from cyber technologies as well as climate change.

It is also intended that the Reserve Defence Force will be given a bigger role while the government has also indicated that, where necessary, legislation will be introduced to implement recommendations.

The commission will be chaired by the former secretary general of the Departments of Agriculture and Justice, Aidan O’Driscoll and includes leading national and international figures.

After its work has been completed, the defence minister will consult with the public expenditure and reform minister on the establishment of a permanent pay review body, “reflecting the unique nature of military service in the context of the public service”.

But all recommendations in that area must be consistent with national public sector wage policy.

Online Editors