Government not extending current contract with private hospitals for coronavirus capacity

THE government has decided not to extend the current contract for the use of private hospitals to provide extra bed capacity due to coronavirus beyond the end of June.

However, it is planned that a new deal will be negotiated to allow full access to the hospitals in the event of a second wave of Covid-19.

Read More

The original agreement with private hospitals cost €115m a month for three months.

Independent.ie understands that the Cabinet today approved a proposal not to extend the contract.

The plan is to strike a new deal to allow access if there is a second wave of coronavirus as well access for some non- Covid-19 healthcare services.

The government will seek to negotiate a new agreement with private hospitals between now and the end of June.

More to follow

Online Editors