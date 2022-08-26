Government must ‘significantly improve’ public service pay offer to prevent industrial action ballots, unions say ahead of Monday talks

The Government has been warned it must significantly improve its public service pay proposal when talks with trade unions recommence after a two-month hiatus on Monday.

Talks were suspended in mid-June and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has said that when the government comes back to the table on Monday, their position should “reflect the reality of the cost-of-living crisis” if ballots on industrial action are to be avoided.

The ICTU Public Services Committee, who are in charge of negotiating a pay deal for public servants, said they would engage positively in the renewed Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) talks on Monday, but said they would need to see a significant improvement in the Government’s pay proposal “to prevent industrial action ballots going ahead next month”.

Kevin Callinan, who leads the union negotiating team, said that when negotiations were suspended in mid-June, the Government’s position had not reflected the reality of the cost-of-living crisis.

“The Government side has taken over two months to reflect on its position. Increased and sustained inflation during that period has not made it easier to reach an outcome that unions can credibly put to ballots of workers struggling with soaring increases in the cost of fuel, food, housing, childcare, and many other essentials, which were underpinned by today’s announcement of 35-39pc additional hikes in home heating bills this winter.

“We are ready to be flexible in next week’s discussions. Minister McGrath has indicated that the Government will make an improved offer on Monday, and we look forward to finding out if it will be enough to move towards an outcome that we can credibly put to workers in ballots,” Mr Callinan said.

The officers of the ICTU Public Services Committee will represent unions that collectively represent over 90pc of Ireland’s civil and public servants in Monday’s talks.

Unions are currently preparing industrial action ballots, which are to commence at the end of this month in a coordinated campaign for improved pay terms in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

The unions added that, out of respect to the WRC, they would make no further comment in advance of Monday’s engagement.