Government must ‘get ahead of violent opposition’ to accommodation of asylum seekers, says charity boss

The Government needs to “get ahead of violent opposition” to the accommodation of international protection applicants, according to a migrants charity.

John Lannon, CEO of Doras, said the Government also needs to do a “better job” in engaging with communities – but cannot allow them to have a veto over accommodating asylum seekers.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Lannon said: “We see that the Government needs to get ahead of that violent opposition to the accommodation of international protection applicants. We need to do a better job when it comes to engaging with communities, listening to them, and not giving them a veto and who lives in the area.”

He said there are 900 Ukrainian refugees currently in student accommodation in Limerick.

“Since the Government quite rightly started welcoming people escaping from that war back in February of last year, they've struggled to provide accommodation for them and for international protection applicants.”

Around 5,000 refugees who had been living in student accommodation during the summer will be moved as students return to college.

“We don't know, and I guess more importantly, they don't know where they'll be moved. So you've got people like, if you take the ones that are in the accommodation in Limerick, some of them will have acute medical needs and have to find a new GP. And that's not easy in this country at this time,” Mr Lannon said.

“Parents with children will have to find schools. People who have been able to find work would have to give up that work. They'll have to start all over again to find something new.”

Mr Lannon said there needs to be more progress in the provision of medium term accommodation.

“Those rapid build modular homes are part of the solution. Renovations of buildings are part of the solution, but they need to start resourcing this with people with the right expertise who can manage procurement as well as the planning and construction.

"There is an overreliance on the hospitality sector as well as temporary student accommodation right now. So we need to see more non-hospitality, local accommodation and to deliver that.

"Budgets need to be given to local authorities who do have the capacity and the ability to develop, to lease, to procure accommodation, to reduce its reliance on hospitality and in places like student accommodation.”

Acknowledging that the current accommodation situation is challenging for the Government, Mr Lannon said: “We have responsibilities to provide protection to people and safety to people who come here seeking international protection.”