Government meet with hospitality reps today as 30pc of businesses not fully Covid-compliant

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to stress the importance of complete compliance with guidelines in the coming weeks.

Government officials including Taoiseach Micheál Martin are to meet with a number of industry representatives today to discuss Covid compliance in the hospitality sector.

It comes after the hospitality sector has been warned that compliance with Covid-19 guidelines is “essential” if the Government is to continue with the “current level of openness”.

The HSE have conducted 2,266 checks since October 22 and 70pc of businesses checked were found to be fully compliant with Covid guidelines. Twenty-three percent required “additional steps” to be taken to be fully compliant and 7pc were found to be non-compliant.

Today’s meeting, which was called by the Department of the Taoiseach on Friday, will feature reps from the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), Give Us The Night, the Licensed Vintners' Association and the Irish Hotels Federation among other industry bodies.

It’s believed Government officials will stress the importance of full compliance across the sector in the coming weeks leading up to Christmas.

The meeting was called after ESRI data showed that more than one-third of customers reported that they were not being asked to produce their Covid cert when entering a hospitality business.

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed to the Irish Independent that it has issued less than 15 enforcement orders on businesses, saying its “approach in general is to provide guidance/advice/direction in the first instance, escalating to a range of enforcement powers including improvement notices and prohibition notices, where appropriate.”

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the RAI, accepted the figures and admitted “we have to do better”.

“What we would like to see is from the Government and agencies, is to look at that 7pc (non-compliant) and make sure they are absolutely compliant,” Mr Cummins told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We need to make sure we do the right thing so that there’s no going back. We also want to bring up that 23pc right up to the standard that everyone else is applying.

Mr Cummins said the 7pc not complying are putting the entire industry at risk and he supports shutting down these businesses if they continue to flout Covid guidelines.

“We have called for this, we’ve called for strict measures since these guidelines were enacted. The health agencies should go in and shut these places down as they’re giving everyone else a bad name,” Mr Cummins said.