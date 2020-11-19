Government issues no-homework day for all children in Ireland

Good news for the Children of Ireland as a no-homework day has been issued.

Some good news for the children of Ireland - a no homework day has been issued for all pupils in the country!

Education Minister Norma Foley has announced a no-homework day for all students without getting in trouble.

The evening free of homework is being issued to all children and young people in Ireland for working so hard in school throughout the pandemic.

Between now and Christmas teachers across the country can pick a day to give their students an evening free of homework.

The announcement by the Education Minister will be shown tomorrow on RTÉ’s After School Hub.

In an interview with Seamus the Dog, Ms Foley says: It’s a golden ticket and this is how it’s going to work.

“All the students I know have been really good and have been working very hard since they went back to school.

“Their teacher will decide what day the children can use it someday between now and Christmas.

“The children and young people of Ireland have been just fantastic. We’ve very very proud of them and this is a thank you.“

The homework pass will be available to download from RTE.ie/learn from tomorrow afternoon.

On the show, which airs at 3.20pm Friday, Ms Foley invites primary school children to send pictures to the Department of Education so that she can hang them on the easel in her office.

Children may do this picture on the evening they use their homework pass, and all those who do send one in will receive a certificate from the Education Minister!

Fronted by teachers Ray, John, Cliona, and Emer, The After School Hub was a show which began during the pandemic to help children while they were away from school.

Now, it provides parents with an extra hour to keep their kids entertained as many continue to work from home while minding their children.

Online Editors