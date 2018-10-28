Officials at the Department of Education say they are unable to put a cost on the scale of work needed to make Celtic Tiger-era schools safe as engineering inspections are carried out over the course of the weekend.

Government is still working out cost of school repair bills

The Department told the Sunday Independent that student safety is its priority, but it was unable to provide assurances that the cost of making schools safe will not hinder other building projects.

There are now concerns that spending millions carrying out urgent repairs on new schools will impede much-needed development of other school projects.

"We will ensure that any necessary remedial works are undertaken at relevant schools and that costs will be met. The scale of costs is not clear at this time," the Department said.

However, it failed to offer assurances that the repair works needed at schools will not eat into money set aside for future school projects.

Engineers are continuing to assess some of the 42 schools built by Western Building Systems (WBS) between 2003 and 2018 after three Dublin schools were shut, or partially closed last week, amid concerns about their structural integrity.

Yesterday, the Department of Education confirmed structural issues have been identified at two more Dublin schools.

They were assessed by engineers as part of a nationwide review of the WBS developments. Assessments took place last Friday at 10 of the schools and continued yesterday.

Further checks will be carried out throughout the Bank Holiday weekend and into next week's mid-term break to ensure the buildings are safe for children to return to class next month.

Officials yesterday confirmed Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, a 16-classroom primary school with 454 pupils in Lucan, will require external and internal intervention.

They said an engineering solution will be implemented during the mid-term break to allow the ground floor of the building to reopen after Halloween.

A spokesman for the Department said it is working with the school to put off-site interim accommodation in place for remaining classes when the school reopens after the holidays.

Engineers have also identified structural issues at Scoil Chaitlin Maude in Dublin 24.

The spokesman said these only affect the exterior cavity wall at the building. A fence will be erected around the building and protective decking put in place during the mid-term break.

The assessments have also identified four schools that will be able to reopen fully after the mid-term break.

Luttrellstown Community College, Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua in Dublin 18, Broombridge Educate Together National School and Scoil Choilm, Porterstown, will all be able to reopen, the Department has confirmed.

Assessments remain ongoing at four of the other schools visited by engineers last Friday.

WBS said the Department certified its schools and it complied with building regulations.

