Government is accused of trying to end debate over NMH

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said there must be ‘fair and reasonable scrutiny’. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Indignant opposition TDs will today accuse the Government of attempting to forestall public debate over the ownership of the land on which the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) will be built.

The Government last week announced a fortnight’s pause so that the public could consider a sheaf of legal documents published in connection with the proposed co-location on St Vincent’s Hospital land in Dublin.

But yesterday, both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Health said the Government would be pressing ahead with the move, despite only one week having elapsed for the supposed consultation.

Furious Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane told the Irish Independent: “The Taoiseach told us the Cabinet paused making a decision on the NMH to allow for scrutiny by the Oireachtas.

“Concerns about ownership of the hospital are not a red herring.

“But it seems the Government is planning to present their plans as a fait accompli and this is wrong.

“We must have fair and reasonable scrutiny – and not window dressing.”

Joining the criticism in the Dáil today will be Richard Boyd Barrett of Solidarity/ People Before Profit.

He too complained about alleged premature shutting down of debate by the Government.

“The concerns and objections of many to this deal should not be so easily dismissed or labeled as disinformation,” he said.

“Huge questions remain over the terms of the deal, and in particular over the phrase ‘clinically appropriate’, which appears in the legal documents. What does it mean exactly?

“Then there is the continuing and unanswered question over why St Vincent’s Hospital Group are insisting on this labyrinthine ownership structure for a publicly funded and publicly built hospital.”

Mr Boyd Barrett also attacked the alleged suggestion by the Taoiseach and Minister Stephen Donnelly that delays to the needed facility have been caused by objectors rather than “by the sisters, the St Vincent’s healthcare group and the State”.

He added: “It’s ironic that anyone would seek to apportion blame now to those asking legitimate questions.”

But the Health Minister said yesterday: “We’ve been talking about this for too damn long.”

Mr Donnelly said that if the State was forced to start again on another site there could be no guarantee of co-location, and it would add “10 to 15 years” to the completion time, in his opinion.

He said the phrase “clinically appropriate” had not been asked for by the SVHG, but was there to protect the maternity hospital in its own decision-making.

On ownership, he said he would quote “chapter and verse” from the constitution of the new hospital – as Mr Martin did on Morning Ireland, with both men referring to the same provisions.

Clause three says the principal object of the hospital “is the promotion and provision of all clinically appropriate and legally permissible healthcare services by a maternity, gynaecology obstetrics and neo-natal hospital”.

Clause five says the hospital’s powers “shall be exercised in a manner that is designed to preserve the independence and the autonomy of the hospital in all clinical and operational matters”.

Mr Donnelly insisted: “The new NMH will be fully clinically and operationally independent.”