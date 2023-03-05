‘Government is absolutely failing its people’ – Bernadette McAliskey still flies the flag for dissent

She’s been protesting for 55 years, but has never despaired

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, the housing crisis, and the refugee crisis, the Government is “absolutely failing its people”, political activist Bernadette McAliskey says.

The social injustices campaigner and civil rights leader has “no tolerance for stupidity” and has her own solution to the issues facing citizens here: change the government.

“A government that cannot raise the finances to govern should abdicate,” she says.

Once the youngest elected female MP in Westminster, McAliskey, born a Devlin in Co Tyrone, has been at the forefront of human rights issues across the island for her entire life.

“The Government of Ireland has the mechanism to gather the finances to solve problems and it chooses not to do so. If we had fair taxation, there would be enough money,” she adds.

When it comes to the far right in Ireland, McAliskey — who took part in an anti-racism march in Dublin last month with Christy Moore and thousands of other citizens — does not believe they reflect the Irish mentality.

“The vast majority of human beings on this island, north or south, do not have the attitudes that are assigned to them by a very small number of people who feel like that.

“It is in the interests of the Government to blame everybody else,” she adds. “It is in both governments’ interest — the UK’s and the Republic’s — to amplify the far right, by way of an excuse for them not doing what they are perfectly capable of doing.”

Those who are “growing the far right are the people who want the problems of economics, housing and poverty not to be resolved in any way that affects the way the Government already runs things”, she says.

McAliskey believes the root cause of racism in Ireland is “seismic”, explaining that society here has through the generations been “given a certain view of the world”.

“When the State created itself, it created itself in the image and likeness of the state that it left. It absorbed the norms, the trappings, the world view of European white nations — that they own the world and should benefit from it.”​

She disagrees with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s assertion that “you cannot change society until you get into government”.

“That is not true,” McAliskey says.

But would Sinn Féin govern better?

“I don’t know. I am not and never have been in Sinn Féin. I do know what I think is needed in power.

“Have they [Sinn Féin] the courage to stand the line as a government? I don’t know,” she says.

But “nobody does it better” in “challenging the accepted norms” than Dublin MEP Clare Daly, she says.

“Clare is standing out there on her own… the poor cratur. She has the clearest articulation of the lies that are being told,” she says.

The issues facing refugees in Ireland is “a crisis of inhumanity”, McAliskey adds. It is an issue “of human beings believing that, because a person is not from here and is a different colour, doing something to help them may make us marginally less well off.”

The 75-year-old continues: “It is about how we can look at those people drowning in the Mediterranean and say: ‘Well, it’s nothing to do with me.’ Or how we say: ‘I am here by my right, but you are here by your suffering. Why should I give you my dinner?’”

She turns her attention to Russia’s war in Ukraine, saying “that no matter how many people die, like every other war it will end in a negotiated settlement. And yet there is not a single country in the world that is calling for an end to war and a negotiated settlement. Everybody wants more weapons because it makes more money.”

She says while people are dying in Ukraine, the Ukrainian government is “selling its country inch by inch, acre by acre, resource by resource to the international market, openly calling on people to buy up their country.”

As for the impasse at Stormont, McAliskey, who once said the building should be “tossed”, believes the reluctance by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) not to go into government over a post-Brexit deal “is not to do with the contested protocol” but identity.

“When the Good Friday Agreement was signed, I said we would be left with a nationalist and unionist power block. It is not in the psyche of the unionist power block to countenance playing second fiddle to Shinners. It’s as simple as that.”​

On the New IRA who are believed to be behind the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh two weeks ago, McAliskey says she cannot understand the “irrational” group’s goal.

“They have a set of beliefs and attitudes that are fundamentally flawed and they can’t see that — but whoever is driving it can see what they are doing.

“What is the goal? It is not a united Ireland, it is not an end to British imperialism. What they are doing is not going to take them there.

“Are they of the mentality that they need to control people? Is that why they went out and shot John Caldwell? To keep that instability? They get off on that — and that’s an illness.”

As she continues campaigning and trying to provoke change, McAliskey jokes that she was “absent in the queue when despair was being handed out”.

“Every day I feel frustrated, angry, sad, indifferent and determined in different measures,” she says.

While she is critical of political leaders north and south, she does praise President Michael D Higgins, saying she “loves the bones of that man”.

But McAliskey is not known for holding back, and says she would do things differently if she were in the Áras. “If I was President of Ireland, I would have done a Cromwell and marched in there and said: ‘In the name of God, go!’” she laughs.