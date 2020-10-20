Government increases number who can attend funerals to 25

The Government has increased the number of people who can attend funerals to 25 under Level 5 restrictions.

The move follows criticism of the new lockdown rules which permitted 25 people to attend a wedding but only 10 attend a funeral.

At a Cabinet meeting this morning, the Taoiseach and his ministers agreed to increase the number who can attend a funeral to 25.

Former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen yesterday said he planned to write to the Taoiseach to ask him to increase the number who can attend funerals.

Micheál Martin initially defended the decision to keep it at 10 for funerals and 25 at weddings.

Online Editors