Government ‘hopeful’ strike by water workers can be avoided but SIPTU ‘not optimistic’

Siptu said its members have been left with no option (Ian Nicholson/PA)

The Department of Local Government is hopeful a planned strike by water workers next week can be avoided - but Siptu said its is “not optimistic”.

The trade union said 3,000 water service workers will hold a two-day stoppage on Wednesday and Thursday – June 7 and 8.

Water workers are in dispute because they claim their allowances are not guaranteed if they choose not to move to Uisce Éireann under a Government plan.

Under the plan, Irish Water will have responsibility for managing staff who remain working in water services from January 2023.

Staff can otherwise choose to remain working for their local authority employer on the same terms, but in ­different roles.

A Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage spokesperson told Independent.ie this week that staff who decided to stay put “will maintain their current terms and conditions of employment”.

“We hope the matter is resolved quickly and for the parties to engage in dialogue and come to a solution that satisfies all parties,” he said.

But Karan O’Loughlin, Siptu divisional organiser has insisted that the only “core pay” is assured and some workers could “stand to lose €400-500 per month” in allowances.

Ms O’Loughlin said Siptu has been invited to talks next Tuesday but there is no guarantee that the two-day action will be avoided.

"Our plan is to have a two-day stoppage next week, on Wednesday and Thursday.

"We have been invited in to have to discussions to the WRC, to the Irish Water Consultative Group, on Tuesday morning, but the action is not suspended pending that.

"We are continuing to plan and to move forward towards the dispute. I’m not overly optimistic we’ll get a resolution on Tuesday. If we do that would be great. Water workers, this is not their first choice to go on strike. They really don’t want to, but they really feel they’re backed into a corner. They feel they have no choice,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Local Government said they are “aware of the planned strike action” and believe it can be “resolved quickly” though “official dispute resolution mechanisms”.

"Uisce Éireann and local authorities are in regular contact with each other, as well as with the department, and are working together to put appropriate plans in place to ensure the continued supply of water services,” they added.

However, Ms O’Loughlin said it is “not possible to ensure the continued supply of water” while the workers on strike.

She insisted that “very few counties” have adequate contingency plans in place and said boil water and water shortage warnings should be issued ahead of the strike action.

"The only way to ensure that there will be an adequate supply of good quality water, is to resolve this dispute and that’s firmly now in the hands of the Department (of Local Government) and the minister (Darragh O’Brien) and the LGMA (Local Government Management Agency),” she added.

"All our strike committees, all over the country, have been meeting with the Local Authorities for the last two weeks, asking them to prepare their contingency plan and to let us know what that plan is.

"To say that the lack of preparation is shocking would be an understatement. There are very few counties around the place that have put any contingency plans in place.

"They just seem to have their head in the sand in relation to dispute. I’m really surprised that boil water and water shortage notices haven’t been issued already.”

It comes as Met Éireann said the current warm and dry spell is set to continue into next week, with temperatures reaching up to 25C in parts of the country.