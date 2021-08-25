Government has no plans for laws that would allow big outdoor events such as Electric Picnic despite Tony Holohan’s blessing

THE Government has no plans to introduce new laws or regulations that would allow large outdoor events to take place for people who are fully vaccinated or immune from Covid-19.

Digital covid certificates that are currently being used by people to access indoor dining on the basis they are fully vaccinated or immune having had the disease in the last six months could not legally be used to restrict access to outdoor events, the Government has clarified.

The legislation, the Health (Amendment) (No.2) Act 2021, that was introduced before the summer recess to allow for indoor dining and pubs to operate, only refers to indoor social activities and does not cover outdoor events. The legislation is due to expire on October 9.

It comes after chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan suggested on Tuesday that unvaccinated people should not be allowed attend large outdoor events such as the All-Ireland football final, but that he would have no concerns an outdoor event like the Electric Picnic taking place if attendance was limited to the fully vaccinated.

But Government sources have indicated that it is up to Laois County Council to determine if the event can go ahead and that it is up to the organisers of Electric Picnic to determine what conditions on access they lay down.

“As we head towards 90pc of adults fully vaccinated, the aim is to move away from regulations, not increase them,” a Government source said.

“[There is] currently no intention to bring more regulations in for outdoors to differentiate between fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated.”

Another Government source said that the licensing of Electric Picnic was up to Laois County Council and that if the organisers of the event make vaccination a requirement for attendance, that is up to them.

It comes as Nphet met on Wednesday morning at 11am to consider the latest evidence on the spread of the virus and determine what advice to give to Government before the Cabinet finalises plans for the easing of remaining Covid restrictions next Tuesday.