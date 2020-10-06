Government gives green light to hire two Garda Deputy Commissioners

The Government has given the go-ahead for a competition to recruit two deputy commissioners for An Garda Síochána.

One of the positions became vacant several years ago and at the moment is being filled on a temporary basis.

The second post will be vacated in December with the early retirement of the current head of policing and security, John Twomey.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee brought details of the proposed recruitment process before yesterday’s meeting of the Cabinet and was granted approval for a competition to begin immediately.

The Irish Independent revealed last month that Mr Twomey (58) had decided to hand in his papers early. He was due to resign on age grounds at the end of next year.

A competition to fill the other position was held towards the end of last year but ended in a fiasco when the Policing Authority rejected all of the candidates on the short list.

That decision was a major blow to the confidence of the upper ranks of the Garda organisation and resulted in a key role being left open in a force undergoing a huge transformation after the traumas and controversies of the past few years.

The successful candidate had been due to take charge of that transformation and future strategies.

The post had been vacated when the then deputy, Dónall Ó Cualáin, agreed to become Acting Garda Commissioner after the resignation of Noirín O’Sullivan.

The candidates rejected by the Policing Authority included at least one assistant garda commissioner and a senior officer from the PSNI.

Several of the other assistant commissioners were ruled out of applying for the job at the time because of restrictions on age.

A ban on allowing chief superintendents to apply for the job as deputy was introduced in 2018 on the recommendation of the Garda Inspectorate and resulted in the bizarre situation where chiefs could apply for the post of commissioner but not for a deputy rank.

Criteria for candidates to become eligible have now been changed by the Department of Justice after a review.

The post has been filled on a temporary by Acting Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon since March.

