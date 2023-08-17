Government-funded student accommodation will be built to standardised designs

Standardised designs will be used for the new generation of purpose-built student accommodation in a bid to make it as affordable as possible.

It comes as the Government commits to contributing to the cost of student accommodation for the first time in the history of the State.

Previously, universities had to fund campus accommodation themselves, with a heavy reliance on borrowing, while institutes of technology/technological universities were debarred from even borrowing for that purpose.

As the Government faces up to the need for State investment, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien have announced plans for a standardised specification for such accommodation.

While existing purpose built campus accommodation meets a broad minimum standard, there can be wide variations in style and levels of comfort and facilities, which determines what students are charged.

The Government has already committed €62m to help fund the construction of 1,100 campus beds that have been in the pipeline for some time, but stalled by universities because of rising costs.

There are also plans to support other projects on which preliminary work is well advanced, while the general availability of Government funding will trigger more badly needed accommodation.

In return for State funding colleges will be required to allocate a quota of beds, at more affordable rates, to groups under-represented in higher education, such as socio-economically disadvantaged students.

Mr Harris said today "as part of the Student Accommodation Strategy, it is important we examine the best models of delivery for student accommodation.

"This project will examine how best we can increase supply of accommodation but also improve affordability too.”

The Residential Construction Cost Study, which was published by Mr O’Brien in May, recommends the development of a standardised specification for purpose built student accommodation.

Mr O’Brien said the study identified significant approach differences between Ireland and Europe with respect to purpose-built student accommodation,

“Standardised design and specification are more prominent in Europe,” he said.

A cross-departmental project group, which will also involve the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and engagement with stakeholders, including students, will oversee the work.

The project group will appoint an expert consultant , following a tender, to examine international best practice and flexibility of design to establish appropriate standards.