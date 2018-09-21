Government failed to alert public to extent of Storm Ali's dangers - Martin

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has claimed the "eye was taken off the ball" in preparations for Storm Ali and "the Government didn't alert people enough to the potential dangers".

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in turn accused Mr Martin of second-guessing the "experts in Met Éireann" as the response to the storm descended into a political row.

Both politicians made their remarks at the National Ploughing Championships, which was cancelled on Wednesday due to the severe weather.

Mr Martin criticised the Government's preparations and said there were "lessons to be learned". "Safety is always paramount," he said. "One has to take early decisions and resolute decisions in the interests of safety. That didn't happen on this occasion."

Mr Murphy countered: "It is not for Fianna Fáil or Micheál Martin to second-guess the experts in Met Éireann." He said Storm Ali was "probably the most serious orange level [storm] you will get".

"We've always said that in a storm orange warning, exercise extreme caution."

He insisted it was not the same as a red weather alert where parts or the country were closed down as in Storm Ophelia and Storm Emma.

Mr Murphy said the colour coding system was "never going to be fool-proof" but said it could give "a very good indication of the type of severity of a storm". He said it was a tragedy that people lost their lives.

"We do everything that can to get the proper warnings in place in time," he said, adding that warnings were always being reviewed and would be again after Storm Ali.

Mr Murphy confirmed that the full National Emergency Management Co-ordination Group (NEMCG) did not meet before the storm, but officials from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, which is the tier below it, did work on preparations last week and over the weekend.

Mr Murphy said the full NEMCG had met in the past only in anticipation of red weather alerts.

Meanwhile, the weather picture will be mixed over the coming days. But the good news is we could be basking in an Indian summer next week with sunny skies and highs in the mid to high teens, according to Met Éireann.

However, there is a threat of yet another storm heading our way after Storm Bronagh - the second named storm of the season - brought heavy rain across Ireland yesterday before it moved off towards the Cornish coast in the UK last night.

A Status Yellow rain warning was in effect in seven counties until 9pm last night. Counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford were warned of heavy and persistent rain yesterday afternoon with accumulations of up to 40mm.

Forecaster John Eagleton said the possibility exists of the third named storm of the season - Callum - hitting us on Sunday. But he said it was still too early to tell last night if the low pressure system would materialise into the storm.

Either way, Sunday would be a "wet and windy" day but nothing like we experienced with Storm Ali, he said.

Today will be another cool and blustery day with frequent showers nationwide.

Saturday morning will be the best part of the weekend, remaining mostly dry before rain starts moving up from the south as the day progresses.

