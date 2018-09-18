Government faces calls for a 'two-year rent freeze'

THE Government is facing a call to introduce a two-year rent freeze which would apply nationwide.

The Social Democrats say the nationwide rent freeze is the "only measure that will work" to tackle spiraling rents.

Co-leader of the party Roisin Shortall said the level of rent at the moment is eating up more than 50pc of many people’s income and the intervention is required.

She dismissed fears that the move would damage the market by driving individual landlords out of the market, opening it up to corporate landlords or that it would damage supply.

The move, she said, "gives a little bit of breathing space to allow government... to take the other measures that are required."

Housing charities have warned that the rent pressure zones (RPZs) in place in some areas are not working due to "loopholes" in the legislation governing them and problems with enforcement.

The rent pressure zones cap rent increases in designated areas at 4pc.

The Department of Housing has said that the zones are beginning to have a "positive effect" on rents. The Residential Tenancies Board is also to get more powers to police rouge landlords.

Despite enforcement problems with the current RPZ legislation Ms Shortall said a freeze would be much easier to police as it is a straightforward measure with no exemptions.

A spokesperson for Minister Murphy has poured cold water on the suggestion, however.

"It’s not a way to go to encourage more supply in the rental market and the effect may actually be to remove supply," he said, adding that the RPZs are the Government's "main targeted response".

Meanwhile, Ms Shortall said the occupation of derelict properties in protest at the housing crisis in recent days was “"perfectly understandable" but said the party does not support people breaking the law.

The ‘Take Back the City’ campaign is to host a workshop tonight offering pointers on occupation.

Father Peter McVerry, a long time campaigner on homelessness, said he is supportive of occupation as a means of highlighting the housing crisis once there is no violence or damage done to a property.

Ms Shortall said that she backs the grassroots campaign.

"We are supportive of the campaign to draw attention to fact that we have a very high level of dereliction in this country and that that is entirely indefensible at a point when we have families sleeping on the street and that there is action taking place to draw attention to this," she said.

Pressed on whether she supported illegal occupation of properties she said:

"While we dont support ppl breaking the law it is perfectly understandable that people will take action to draw atatn to the crisis that we have."

Online Editors