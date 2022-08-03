Government ‘does not anticipate’ any introduction of fuel rationing this winter – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has stressed that the Government does not anticipate any introduction of fuel rationing this winter.

Mr Martin - speaking in Cork - warned that the Government does have to prepare for every eventuality, particularly in relation to the war in Ukraine and the impact on the European economy of a phasing down of critical Russian oil and gas imports due to sanctions.

"Our immediate concern is the continuing price impact of the shortage and energy crisis that we are currently experiencing," Mr Martin said.

"We have to prepare for all eventualities."

The Indo Daily: Fuel’s Gold — From car travel bans to fuel rationing, how a doomsday fuel plan could affect you

Thanks to logistical and supply efforts, the price of oil has declined - with Irish petrol and diesel prices falling from highs of over €2.20 to around €1.85 at the current time.

Pressure is also mounting on OPEC countries to increase oil production in a bid to ease global supply concerns.

The Taoiseach said Ireland had also taken steps to build-up reserves.

Read More

"We do have the Nora (National Oil Reserve Agency) and we have reserves and so on."

The Fianna Fáil leader stressed that, at the current time, there is no anticipation of fuel rationing or shortages over the peak winter period.

"At this stage we don’t anticipate that - (but) in relation to Russia’s continuing supply of gas in particular to Europe (that) will be a matter of ongoing concern and impact.

"We currently import a lot of our gas from Norway and the United Kingdom, and in terms of oil we have reserves.

"But the global situation is very, very challenging so we will plan for all eventualities but we don’t anticipate that at this stage."

Mr Martin said the Government were also examining measures to ease the financial pressure on families in relation to the direct impact of high fuel prices.

"In the budget towards the end of September, we will be looking at measures first of all that can deal with the more medium to longer term issues around costs for people.

"But also in terms of the cost of living package that would be parallel to the budget we can do something immediately for people to alleviate pressures in this calendar year and before the end of the year."