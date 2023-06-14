Government dealt blow on Garda bodycams as European Parliament says no to facial recognition technology in public places

In a landmark vote on the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act, the European Parliament said that facial recognition technology can never be used live, and can only be used in review for serious crimes and with the prior authorisation of a court.

Plans by the Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner to introduce facial recognition on Garda bodycams have been dealt a blow by a European Parliament vote to ban almost all AI-backed facial recognition technology in public spaces.

The parliament also stipulated that facial recognition technology should not even be used police forces in review, unless it is authorised by a court and when it involves the prosecution of a “serious crime”.

The new guardrails are likely to make it more difficult for Irish authorities to roll out biometric identification cameras, worn on Gardai as they patrol the streets.

They are also likely to cause friction when the legislation advances to the next stage of European negotiations with member states, with countries such as France planning to use facial recognition technology as a security aide for next year’s Paris Olympics.

The issue of facial recognition technology has become a source of conflict within the Irish government and Gardai, with the Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner strongly in favour of equipping gardai with facial recognition technology bodycams.

“This is not for racial profiling, this is not about mass surveillance, it’s about equipping the gardaí and supporting them,” the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee told the Irish Independent earlier this month.

“If they’re spending 700 hours going through footage, how can we make that much quicker?”

However, plans to introduce the technology have encountered opposition from the Ms McEntee’s coalition partners in the Green Party, as well as organisations such as the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

“Today’s vote in the European Parliament is a serious blow for the Government’s plans to introduce facial recognition technology for Gardaí, including as part of the proposed body-worn camera system,” said Liam Herrick, executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

“The Parliament has recognised the significant risks inherent in FRT and definitively moved to protect the rights of EU citizens. In light of today’s vote, we hope Minister McEntee will reconsider her approach on this issue.”