Government criticised for failing to bring in airport Covid-19 testing despite DAA teams 'ready to go'

THE Government has been criticised for failing to bring in a Covid-19 testing system for international travel despite DAA - which runs Dublin Airport - saying it has teams "ready to go".

Labour TD Duncan Smith branded the situation as "incredible" at a time when aviation workers' jobs are "hanging by a thread".

His remarks came as ministers as well as airline and airport bosses appeared at the Oireachtas Transport Committee to answer questions on the impact of the pandemic on the sector.

The committee heard from Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

He admitted Ireland's 'green list' for travel and 14-day rule for restrictions on air passengers are "not working".

Mr Ryan said that it's the government's intention to "broadly support" the European Commission's proposal for a 'traffic light' system for international travel.

A decision on the EU proposals is due to be made by Member States next week though the Committee was not offered a date for when testing would be introduced here.

Pressed on the issue by Sinn Féin's Darren O'Rourke, Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton pointed to an EU meeting on October 13 for when a European decision on the overall plan is due, but no date for the start of testing was offered with the ministers highlighting difficulties on the issue.

The aviation chiefs called for the full adoption of the EU plan and for there to be no restrictions on counties deemed to be green and amber risk levels for the virus.

Aer Lingus chief executive Seán Doyle welcomed a change in approach to international travel signalled by the Government but said: "so far it is not being delivered."

He said: "We’re very keen to make sure international travel is increased safely."

But he raised concern that Ireland will be "nowhere near close" to the full adoption of the EU plan on October 13, based on the commentary he heard from the ministers.

Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson said he was "disappointed" by what he heard from the session with the ministers and he claimed the Government's aviation policy has been "catastrophic" given the more restrictive regime here compared to the rest of Europe.

DAA boss Dalton Philips told the Committee that it has proposals to facilitate mobilising pre-departure PCR testing at Dublin and Cork airports by mid-October with capability to deliver up to 15,000 tests per day as business recovers, without impacting the public health system.

Mr Smith asked what the blockages are in getting a testing regime in place.

Mr Philips said there have been just 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases from foreign travel in the last two weeks while 140,000 passengers were brought into the country.

He said the criteria for testing was set by the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team.

He added: "We're ready to go. We’ve got capacity to do it. We’ve got teams ready and we believe that PCR is not the ideal solution but it’s a start."

Mr Doyle said Aer Lingus has been calling for a testing regime for three months and the industry is "ready and waiting".

He added: "We just need Government will to unblock this."

Mr Smith said: "It seems incredible to me that we do have capacity and teams ready but the Government haven’t pushed forward on this."

Earlier Mr Ryan said the current 'green list' is not working.

Just four countries - Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein - remain on the list and this is expected to be reduced further when it is reviewed in the next 24 hours.

Mr Ryan admitted: "The current green list is not working because… just about every country we are connected to is outside the parameters of what would apply."

He added: "We do have to change our approach."

Ireland requires international travellers from non-green list countries to restrict their movements for 14-days.

Mr Ryan said this is not a quarantine but likened it to the Covid-19 restrictions on movement that were placed on the whole population at the beginning of the pandemic.

But he the regulation for restricting movement is "not working... in that it isn’t a controlled system.

"We don’t have clear data on what sort of protections it’s giving and how people are applying it.

"So I think it is appropriate for us to change our system to look at some of the examples working in other countries - the likes of Germany I’d cite as one example where they look for a test result in advance of travelling.

"If you haven’t got that then you have to have a test result when you arrive in the country to be able to break out of their stricter quarantine system."

Mr Ryan said the Government is working with the public health authorities to make sure whatever testing regime is put in place for airports "doesn’t jeopardise the other health measures we are taking."

He added: "That is a difficult process."

