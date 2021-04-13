Government considers delay to second Pfizer jab to allow more people to get first dose

The Government is considering an extension to the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine in attempt to address the fallout caused by public health concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine.

People who receive the Pfizer vaccine currently wait for four weeks or 28 days until they get their second dose.

However, this may now be extended to allow more people get their first Covid-19 vaccines while the National Vaccination Programme is being reorganised to take into account changes to public health advice on AstraZeneca.

The gap between first and second doses of Pfizer ranges from four to 12 weeks in some countries.

The National Immunisation Association of Ireland (Niac) recommended against giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone under 60 years over concerns about blood clotting.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to meet with Vaccination Programme Taskforce head Prof Brian McCraith tomorrow morning to discuss the fallout from the Niac recommendation.

Thousands of people at very high risk of Covid-19 due to underlying illness and healthcare workers have had their vaccinations cancelled after the HSE has been forced to shut down clinics for this week.

The HSE said it has told hospital groups and community organisations to cancel all AstraZeneca clinics, except those arranged for certain people over the age of 60, for the remainder of this week.

The HSE is reorganising the roll-out following a decision by the Niac to restrict AstraZeneca vaccine to the over 60s.

It said that some clinics will be in a position to proceed with the vaccination of patients over the age of 60 this week, in line with the new guidance, and in these cases individuals will be contacted directly by their vaccination centre to arrange their appointment.

Anybody who is due to attend an Astra Zeneca clinic, and who is not contacted directly in advance, is therefore advised not to attend.

"We will be in contact with such patients in due course to rearrange their appointment at a later date. We apologise for any inconvenience."

It said that the HSE continues to consider the revised Niac guidance and will advise further in terms of wider implications for the administration of the vaccination programme in due course.

