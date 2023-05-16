Government considering ‘suite of measures’ to tackle high grocery prices

The Government will continue to support families to cope with rising grocery prices, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said.

Ms Humphreys rebuked Sinn Féin TDs for sneering at her in the Dáil over the cost of nappies and other baby necessities. She was reacting to their response to her comment that she had recently noticed that “nappy wipes” had increased in price recently.

“You might laugh, you might laugh. But if you’re a mother, or a grandmother like me, you have to buy nappy wipes. So, you can stop that,” Ms Humphreys told the Opposition TDs.

The minister, filling in for the first time at leaders’ questions in the Dáil, also said Enterprise and Employment Minister Simon Coveney will soon meet the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to discuss the problem of rising prices for groceries and other necessities.

Ms Humphreys said Mr Coveney was considering “a suite of measures” to help with the rising cost of groceries. These included “more transparency” around the supermarket profits of retailers.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said workers and families were struggling to cope with steep increases in grocery prices while households were being “fleeced day in and day out”.

Ms McDonald said a meeting last week between retailers and junior minister Neale Richmond had delivered nothing. “There was nothing more than ‘a cosy chat’ between retailers and the Government for the optics,” she said.

The Dublin Central TD also said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had said in a television interview last week there was evidence of profiteering by food retailers and asked what was the Government’s plan to tackle it.

In response, Ms Humphreys said the Government could not “set prices” but acknowledged the cost of the weekly shop had gone up. She said the Government had also paid significant welfare money to help families – and this came from taxpaying workers’ pockets.

Ms Humphreys said the Government had not sat on their hands as portrayed by the Sinn Féin leader. It had provided “billions of euros” in supports last year and this year to help people.