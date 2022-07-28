Government close to a deal on strict new carbon emission targets with announcement possible this evening

The Government is edging closer to striking a deal on strict new carbon emission targets for a range of sectors including the agriculture industry.

Several government sources involved in the talks said they believe an agreement can be reached by the Coalition parties as early as Thursday afternoon.

Climate Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is expected to make an announcement on the first of their kind climate targets this evening.

The main sticking point remains the target to be set for the agriculture sector which is expected to be in the range of a 24pc to 26pc reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

The upper target for the sector had been a 30pc reduction in emissions but there has been huge resistance to the proposal from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has been pushing to keep the target for farmers as low as possible.

Talks intensified in the last 24 hours over how to ensure the Government’s target of reducing overall carbon emissions by 51pc by 2030 can be achieved.

And it is now expected a deal can be reached on the agriculture sector which will be supported by all three coalition parties.

One source said nothing has been officially signed off on but the Government is “moving into a space where a deal can be done today”.

While the target for the agriculture industry has proven the most contentious, there has also been significant debate around the limits to be set for other sectors including transport, energy and industry.

The main concerns of those locked in the talks surrounds introducing targets which can be realistically achieved by the sectors impacted.

A range of incentives to encourage farmer and businesses to move towards more sustainable approach to their activities is also being prepared.

Within the Department of Transport a so called ‘acceleration team’ has been appointed to set in motion the necessary Government policies needed to achieve a significant reduction in carbon emissions by road users.

The agreed ranges for the limits are:

Electricity: 62-81pc

Transport: 42-50pc

Buildings: 44-56pc

Industry/Enterprise: 29-41pc

Agriculture: 22-30pc

Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry: 37-58pc

It is expected that the upper target for most sectors, apart from Agriculture will be announced when the final figures are unveiled.