Government caught out as private members Bill on abortion passes Dáil second stage

The Government has been embarrassed after an Opposition Bill to abolish the three-day waiting period for an abortion passed in the Dáil tonight.

A free vote on the measure, tabled by People Before Profit, had been allowed by the Coalition parties — but a Government amendment failed.

Another vote, on the draft legislation itself, then passed, helped by the votes of Culture Minister Catherine Martin of the Green Party and Neale Richmond, a Fine Gael junior minister.

The Bill, in the name of TD Bríd Smith, will likely fall at a later stage, but surmounted its second stage to move on.

A senior source said there was some surprise that Government ministers backed the Bill, when committee hearings on the issue — prompted by a recent review of how the existing law was working — have only just begun.

Earlier, Ms Smith had called on all TDs in the Dáil to support her bill to amend Ireland’s abortion laws, and to reject a government amendment which would have stalled the passage of the bill for 12 months.

She made the call after being informed that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party TDs would have a free vote.

The author of the Review, Dr. Marie O'Shea, told a Dáil committee that the law needed to be changed and that “a bit of courage wouldn’t go amiss”.

Mr Smith said: “In order for Ireland’s abortion care system to reflect the spirit of the historic repeal vote five years ago, I am calling on all TDs to support the (further) passage of my Bill.

“Ireland’s abortion system is not operating as it was envisaged and hundreds of women are still forced to travel every year for access to termination procedures. This is unacceptable and needs to change.

“There is no medical or legal reason why the three-day waiting period should be in Irish law. And the numbers of women travelling under fatal foetal anomaly grounds has not changed significantly since implementation of the Act.”

Women in this situation reported a sense of stigmatisation and being failed by their own health service, she said. Current legislation was preventing people from accessing abortion services.

“There is also a chill effect on doctors due to the presence of criminalisation in the legislation. This is not what people voted for in the referendum.”

Her Bill would amend the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 to provide for abortion on request prior to foetal viability.

It would also abolish the three-day waiting period and allow for abortion on grounds of foetal abnormality tlikely to lead to the death of the foetus either before or within a year of birth.

It would decriminalise the provision of abortion in all circumstance. and allow for termination where there is a serious harm to the health of the pregnant woman.

"This is a great day for the movement for choice and for women's healthcare, but it is only the start,” said Ms Smith after her Bull passed by 67 votes to 64, with eight abstentions.

“Well done to all the people who campaigned for this amazing result. We have to keep the pressure on so that this Bill can become law.

“We can remove the three day waiting period and decriminalise abortion in this country. Women cannot wait anymore for modern reproductive healthcare in Ireland."