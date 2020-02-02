Government bid to free Irish executive barred from leaving China over jet-leasing row

Senior Irish aviation leasing executive Richard O'Halloran has been barred from leaving China by Shanghai police for almost a year, Independent.ie has learnt.

Sources said the Foxrock businessman had been caught up in a complicated situation involving the Chinese owner of the Dublin-based leasing firm that he works for "through absolutely no fault of his own".

The Sunday Independent understands that senior members of the Government and consular officials have been working closely with Mr O'Halloran's family in trying to secure his return to Ireland.

Mr O'Halloran, the son of a well-known Dublin architect and a relation of former taoiseach Garret FitzGerald, is not allowed to leave the country but is allowed to leave the Shanghai hotel in which he is staying.

