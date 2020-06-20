Government backs Hogan for top job at WTO

The Government has backed Irish EU Commissioner Phil Hogan for the post of director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

The decision will increase his prospects of becoming the EU candidate for the prestigious post, which falls vacant on September 1.

Mr Hogan, who gained great experience of world trade as EU agriculture commissioner, was appointed the EU commissioner responsible for trade last autumn.

He already has some backing among EU member states but opinion is divided in some capitals about how to manage nominations for the vacant position previously held with distinction by another Irishman, Peter Sutherland.

Nominations for the job, based in WTO headquarters in Geneva, will close on July 8. An expert group appointed by the WTO will then set about picking a candidate.

Mr Hogan has yet to fully declare an interest in trying to get the job - but he has said he is "exploring the possibility".

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has curtailed his duties for the moment in light of the WTO speculation.

If he goes on to become a fully fledged candidate he will have to take leave.

The WTO regulates trade across 164 member states and acts as arbiter in trade disputes.

The vacancy arises due to the early departure of the current director-general, Roberto Azevedo of Brazil.

There was speculation the post may fall to an EU nominee as it was now the turn of "a developed country".

But there is also pressure to choose a candidate from Africa, which has never had an appointee.

Irish Independent