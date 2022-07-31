Government asks sporting bodies to provide short-term accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

The Government has asked national sporting bodies if they can provide short-term emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

This comes as the country is under significant pressure to house refugees, as around 3,500 Ukrainians will have to leave their accommodation in universities as students will return to college in a month.

Sporting venues have already been used as short-term accommodation, as around 100 refugees were residing in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for a week until they were moved to alternative accommodation a few days ago.

The Department of Sport said it made contact with the FAI, GAA, IRFU and Sport Ireland to seek their assistance in providing emergency short term accommodation for people seeking humanitarian shelter in Ireland.

A spokesperson for the department said it did this on behalf of the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY),

"The organisations responded positively to the request and any accommodation offers arising were the subject of direct engagement by DCEDIY with the sports organisations,” they added.

There are over 43,000 Ukrainian refugees now living in Ireland, and it is anticipated that there could be around 50,000 by the middle of August.

The State is providing accommodation for 76pc of arrivals, with the majority of these residing in accommodation such as hotels, while the remainder are in emergency accommodation and pledged accommodation.