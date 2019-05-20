Government announces almost €10m in sports funding just days before local elections

THE government has announced almost €10m in equipment funding for sports clubs, just days ahead of the local elections.

While the main Sports Capital Grant funding is to be announced later this year, details of the "equipment only" cash has been released this evening.

The publication of the figures will allow Fine Gael and Independent Alliance local election candidates on the campaign trail to tell voters in their areas how much funding has been secured.

The grants cover sports clubs in two categories - local and regional.

Local clubs got allocations totalling €8.5m while regional organisations got €1.3m.

Among the awards was to Rowing Ireland in Cork which was allocated €158,800.

A total of €108,600 was allocated to the Cara Centre in Co Kerry for Fit For All gym equipment.

Athlone Regional Sports Centre in Co Westmeath is getting €83,900 while Leitrim County Council is to receive €75,700.

Swim Ireland in Dublin is to get €70,350.

A spokesperson for Independent Alliance sport minister Shane Ross this evening insisted the announcement was "absolutely nothing to do with the local elections".

She said the allocations had been in preparation for months and that it was published now so that clubs will know that they can invest in the equipment.

Online Editors