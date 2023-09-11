Government announces €2 million aid support to Morocco after devastating earthquake

The funding will go towards helping urgent humanitarian needs, providing emergency shelter, health care as well as food and clean drinking water. Photo: (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

The government has announced €2 million in aid support to Morocco following the devastating earthquake that hit the country last Friday.

Over 2,100 people have been killed and thousands more injured following the 6.8 magnitude quake that hit at 11pm local time just south of Marrakesh.

The funding will go towards helping urgent humanitarian needs, providing emergency shelter, health care as well as food and clean drinking water.

It is estimated that 300,000 people have been impacted by the earthquake with concerns that the current death toll could increase in the coming days.

The aid, which was announced this morning, will go towards the work being done by the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and the Moroccan Red Crescent Society.

“This funding will play an important role in the rebuilding of lives and communities in Morocco following the devastating earthquake”, said Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

The funeral of two victims of the deadly earthquake in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. Photo: Hannah McKay

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones, the injured and emergency responders. The destruction, particularly in remote areas, will place extraordinary pressure on vulnerable groups and pose significant challenges to rescuers.

“Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco and will provide immediate emergency humanitarian assistance. Funding from Ireland will support a locally led response and provide assistance to those most impacted by this disaster,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed there have been no reports of any Irish citizens injured and urged those in the affected areas to use “caution” and follow safety instructions.

"Following the tragic earthquake in Morocco on Friday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs continues to closely monitor the situation and provide consular assistance,” said a statement from the Department.

"The Embassy of Ireland in Rabat, Morocco has a presence on the ground in Marrakesh.

"There are no reports to date of any Irish citizen injury or casualty. All Irish citizens in the affected areas are asked to exercise caution, follow the safety instructions from local authorities, and monitor local media for the latest developments.

"Phone connectivity is sporadic in some of the affected areas.

“If urgent, the Embassy of Ireland can be contacted in-country on +212 6 66 933 599. Any concerned family members in Ireland can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at 01 408 2000.”

The €2 million announced today is in addition to the prepositioned funding of €2.4 million already provided to the IFRC by Ireland this year.

“This funding will play an important role in the rebuilding of lives and communities in Morocco following the devastating earthquake,” Minister for International Development and Diaspora, Sean Fleming said.

“Ireland has a proud record of responding quickly to support partners around the world when disasters strike,” Mr Fleming added.

While the tremor’s epicentre struck near the town of Ighil, roughly 70 kilometres south of Marrakech, parts of the city suffered significant damage.

The earthquake is the country’s deadliest since 2004 when a tremor occurred in the northern Rif mountains and killed more than 600 people.