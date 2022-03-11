The Department of Transport has announced a temporary €100-a-week fuel subsidy for hauliers which will last for a period of eight weeks.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the emergency support has been created to address cost pressures arising from current high fuel prices, particularly as a consequence of the current conflict in Ukraine.

The department has confirmed that the grant scheme that will provide a payment of €100 per week for every heavy goods vehicle (over 3.5 tonnes) as listed on a road haulage operator’s licence.

It said the scheme will be reviewed after the initial eight week period and it will cost the State an estimated €18 million.

Minister Ryan said the haulage sector has a "hugely important role” to play in the economy and in keeping vital goods available to people and business.

“It is critically important to Ireland’s supply chains, both national and international,” he said.

“The past two years have presented many challenges for the sector. Brexit, Covid-19 and now the crisis in Ukraine have put a cumulative pressure on the haulage industry.

“Today’s measure reflects Government understanding of that pressure and its recognition of the important role that the haulage industry plays in keeping the country going.”

Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton’s brief includes road haulage and logistics specifically.

She said having met with the Irish Road Haulage Association earlier this week, it became “abundantly clear” that Government needed to provide immediate support to the sector “upon which every family, business and community so heavily relies”.

“This measure comes after the excise reduction by Government earlier this week in response to fuel price increases, which are affecting all sectors of the economy,” she said.

“However, Government is fully aware that a licenced haulier providing services for hire or reward, fuel costs represent a much greater proportion of overheads than for other businesses.

“The vital role that hauliers play in the supply chain is also an important factor and these services must be protected to ensure the country can keep operating in these very challenging times. I commend the hauliers for their resilience during this difficult period and I hope this measure will help alleviate some of the pressure arising for the sector at this particular time.”

