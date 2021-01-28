Government and opposition urged to act as Irish score on corruption index deteriorates

Ireland’s score on an international Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) deteriorated last year, according to a report to be released today.

Transparency International Ireland (TII) has called on the Government and opposition parties to make fighting corruption a “political priority”, as this country’s CPI score fell from 74 to 72 out of 100 in the last year.

Countries that have more points out of 100 are perceived to be the least affected by public-sector corruption.

The CPI ranks 180 countries based on perceived levels of corruption.

Ireland’s score is based on the findings of seven surveys, conducted by international think-tanks and political risk agencies.

This country has fallen to 20th on the list, having previously been at 18th. However, Ireland remained above the western European average score of 66.

Denmark and New Zealand have retained the top spots on the index and are perceived to be the least corrupt countries, both with a score of 88 out of 100.

On the other end of the scale, Somalia and South Sudan are considered to be the countries most affected by corruption with scores of 12 out of 100.

Chief executive of TI Ireland, John Devitt, said corruption “can be as insidious as any disease” and pointed to how it impacts on issues such as the response to the Covid-19

pandemic.

“The impact it has around the world on the most vulnerable in society, on healthcare systems and public trust in democratic institutions has been particularly evident over the past year,” he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of the far-right across Europe and the US has exposed how vulnerable our institutions and democratic norms are to declining trust in government.

“This trend needs to be reversed if we are to fully address these new threats, but that trust needs to be earned.”

Mr Devitt pointed out Ireland is still considered to be affected by corruption to a greater degree than most of our northern European neighbours.

We are behind all the Scandinavian countries as well as Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

“While Ireland is not confronted with corruption to the same degree that has plagued some of the world’s poorest and badly governed countries, it should be remembered that it’s not that long ago that the Mahon Tribunal described corruption as ‘endemic’ in Irish politics.

“We cannot afford to be complacent,” Mr Devitt said.

He said some welcome changes and reforms have been made since then, but many of the recommendations of that tribunal – and, most importantly, the Public Sector Standards Bill – have fallen by the wayside. TII has welcomed the publication of the Hamilton Review on measures to tackle ‘white-collar crime’.

