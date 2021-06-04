Government aims to boost Gaeltacht jobs by 15pc before 2025 with remote working

IRELAND has set a target of boosting employment within vulnerable Gaeltacht areas by 15pc before 2025.

An ambitious new Udarás na Gaeltachta strategy - to be launched today - warned that the need to support the Irish language and foster vibrant Gaeltacht communities is more important than ever given the increasing globalisation of the English language.

The strategy - seen by the Irish Independent - will commit Ireland to boosting employment in Udarás supported Gaeltacht companies to 9,000 by 2025 while exploiting the remote working potential highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total full-time employment in Gaeltacht areas was 7,844 at the end of 2019 with an additional 534 part-time and 147 seasonal jobs.

However, like other sectors of the Irish economy, Gaeltacht areas are set to record employment drops because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the new strategy, supported by Gaeltacht Minister Jack Chambers, the Government will also help Irish language areas become bio-tourism and green/blue energy centres.

"An tÚdarás staff have shown great flexibility over the years as evidenced by the many employees who began working from home in March 2020, at short notice, due to the Covid-19 pandemic," the strategy advised.

"The Government has published the strategy 'Making Remote Work' and the relevant legislation is imminent. An tÚdarás will develop a remote working policy for its own staff. It has also developed and marketed a 'gteic' network to allow people in Gaeltacht areas to work from a location close to home."

The 'gteic' or Gaeltacht high-tech network will be central to employment development by 2025 - with firms encouraged to have employees remote working from Irish language areas.

"Significant progress has been made in each of these areas over the last three years. By the end of 2020, An tÚdarás created a network of 26 'gteics'. This will mean that office space and workspace of the highest standard will be available to entrepreneurs in all parts of the Gaeltacht where they can access stable, high quality broadband."

"To aim is to make the Gaeltacht an attractive place for people to live and work. The Gaeltacht is recognised as a place where the spirit of entrepreneurship is strongly promoted and entrepreneurs would wish to set up, locate and grow a business."

Five key priorities will be tackled in the new five year strategy.

These include developing a network of leisure facilities based on natural resources across the Gaeltacht; using the 'gteic' network to promote remote working; launch a marketing campaign to promote Gaeltacht living and working; a 'green' Gaeltacht concept where living and employment is eco-friendly and, finally, a 'blue' Gaeltacht where marine opportunities are properly developed.

A key element of this will be Marine Park in Cill Chiaráin, Co Galway.

The Marine Park will be built and marketed to grow and expand the sector in conjunction with local communities, businesses and entrepreneurs with a special emphasis on aquaculture.

Udarás chief executive Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh said the agency has a proud history of delivering for Gaeltacht areas.

"In the 40 years since An tÚdarás was established it has played a key role in strengthening the communities it serves to achieve that goal," he said.

"In its unique role, an tÚdarás enables and fosters the resilience of Gaeltacht communities by promoting employment and the economy."

"But An tÚdarás also has a much broader role to play, strengthening the Gaeltacht community base at a local level. It works in partnership with local communities to enhance the services and facilities that make Gaeltacht areas attractive to live in."

"It is through vibrant, sustainable communities that we will ensure the future success of the Gaeltacht."

The agency acknowledged that the challenges ahead are significant - particularly with the globalisation of the English language.

"Significant changes have taken place in recent years in terms of demographics, media delivery and the globalization of English, confirming that it is more important than ever that efforts are made to strengthen the use of the Irish language."

"The language planning process, in which An tÚdarás has a leadership role, is an important driver in increasing Irish language use locally. It provides local communities with the opportunity and resources to undertake activities that support and encourage the use of our native language."