Government ‘absolutely committed’ to hold ‘traditional’ Leaving Cert this year, Minister of State Niall Collins says

The government is “absolutely committed” to holding the Leaving Certificate in the traditional sense, Minister of State Niall Collins has said this evening.

Speaking on RTÉ Prime Time, Minister Collins said “every effort” is being made to deliver a standard format of written examinations this summer and said the government are “very firm” in their commitment to ensuring this.

“That’s why we have taken this decision [to keep schools closed] in light of numbers that have gone completely off the charts, to take the break to flatten the curve and restrict all movement.

Read More

Mr Collins confirmed the cabinet will look at ways to keep special education schools open in January but “could not guarantee” such a move will be signed off on by cabinet tomorrow.

He also said it is the intention of government to reopen schools on the first Monday of February.

The Further Education Minister of State said that the shutdown of all bar essential construction work was “about limiting the mobility” of the approximately 200,000 people involved in the sector.

“Whether it is the closing of schools to limit the movement of approximately one million people in the school community, or the 200,000 working in construction, it is about limiting the movement of people because the rate of transmission is so high in the community,” Mr Collins said.

Mr Collins said that crèches would also close alongside schools but “childcare would have to be provided for our essential workers because we have to keep our essential and frontline services going.”

The Minister of State admitted the logistics of these decisions “are not going to be simple” but said the government must move quickly and make the decisions swiftly to arrest the spread of the virus.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on education Donnchadh O’Laoghaire said the emergence of some clarity will be welcome for all stakeholders in the education industry but criticised “ministers contradicting each other and the false announcement earlier through Fianna Fáil social media channels.”

“There is relief now that there is certainty, but I don’t think anyone takes any pleasure in this decision,” Mr O’Laoghaire said.

Read More

Online Editors