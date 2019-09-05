'Gorgeous' - classmate pays tribute at funeral of tragic Devin (7) killed after accident involving roadsweeper

A boy (7) - who tragically died after an accident involving a roadsweeper - has been described as “gorgeous” by a school friend, was laid to rest today after he died tragically in a road incident.

Devin Crosby Shepherd died last Sunday on St Joseph’s Way, Ballymun, Dublin.

Close to 1,000 mourners turned out to pay their respects to Devin, whose body was carried into the Church of St Philip the Apostle in Mountview, Dublin 15, in a small white coffin.

Classmates from Scoil Mhuire Junior School in Blakestown, Dublin 15, some in tears, provided a touching guard of honour, each carrying a letter spelling out the words: “We Love You Devin.”

Tragedy: Devin Shepherd (7) is remembered at the scene of the accident

Devin’s parents, Geraldine and Andy and siblings, Yasmin, John Patrick and Jamie, were comforted by relatives, friends and members of the community, who all wore bright colours in memory of the child remembered fondly for his spirited nature.

School friends brought gifts to the altar, including a school bag and a school photograph. And mourners applauded the children as they walked to the altar.

Fr James Kelly, who baptised Devin, told mourners when the boy and his classmates started at school he “remembered how much fun and happiness Devin brought to our everyday lives.”

Fr Kelly added: “When we celebrate a funeral mass and when a child dies it’s most definitely never easy and when a child dies because of an accident, it’s most certainly, certainly, never easy.

“So we are all in this together...we understand. I feel your pain, you feel my pain.

“How can this happen, what can we do? But there’s something in ourselves that brought us to celebrate this Mass for a child, just seven years of age, about to prepare in Scoil Mhuire to celebrate his Holy Communion. Most of us have had that day and we can remember….

05/09/2019 The remains of Devin Crosby Shepherd & Mourners during his funeral mass at the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“As Ger (Devin’s mother) was saying to me the other day, Devin was getting so excited about it (his Holy Communion) and about his new class and teachers and preparing (for his Communion.)

“It’s very hard when we are going through this, it’s very dark, it doesn’t seem so colourful.

“I remember reading the (funeral) notice and (the request) to come and wear colours but it’s very hard to see those colours, when your heart is heavy.

“I was in Devin’s house two days ago and... I was welcomed...Each person here is saying ‘we support you in your sorrow.’

“We’re here, we only have one another...We are recognising our friends, our relations, our sister, our brother, our classmates, we are recognising the humanity that is there.

“Let’s continue to support one another… All I can do on behalf of Devin's family is say thank you very much.”

Many mourners wept as Sarah McLachlan’s In the Arms of an Angel was played out across the church.

Grief-stricken mourners shared some cherished family memories of the schoolboy, who had seemed to display a spirited, lovable and comedic side from a very early age.

One told of how Devin had referred to tap water as “council juice” and he’d been admitted to Temple Street Hospital once after a “fight” with his beloved dog over who would get the last bite of a hotdog.

The boy had also asked his family when he would hit puberty and he was told to phone his older sister, who then advised this would take place on his birthday.

A letter from a school friend was also read out describing Devin as a friendly, fun little boy, who had been “gorgeous.”

Devin died after an accident involving a road sweeper at around 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed it had been made aware and they were investigating.

Burial took place this afternoon at Mulhuddart Cemetery. A death notice on RIP.ie read: "Devin, beloved son of Geraldine and Andy and dear brother of Yasmin, John Patrick and Jamie. Sadly missed by his loving mother, father, Geraldine’s partner Gareth and children Cillian and Hannah, sister, brothers, grandfathers Michael and Patrick, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends."

Donations were requested if mourners wished to make them, to be made to Temple Street Hospital. And a book of condolence was signed by many paying their respects to the child.

