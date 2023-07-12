‘Goodnight my beautiful boy’ – Andrew O’Donnell’s mother speaks at funeral for teenager who died in Greece

Family membefrs are consoled pictured this morning at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook for the funeral of Andrew O'Donnell, one of two post leaving cert students who died on the Greek island of Ios at the start of the month.. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mourners at the funeral of Andrew O’Donnell, who died after a fatal fall while on a post-Leaving Cert holiday with school friends in Greece, have heard he was a beautiful, funny and mischievous young man who could light up a room and knew how to throw a good party.

Andrew (18) was one of two students from St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge who died while on holiday on the island of Ios at the beginning of the month.

He had decided to return early to his accommodation while out with friends, and suffered a fall while on his way. He was reported missing and a search for him later discovered his body on rocks the next day, Saturday July 1.

Another student from the same class, Max Wall, died suddenly the following day while making his way to the ferry terminal. His funeral on Monday heard he had undergone complex heart surgery three years ago. He died while talking to his father by phone.

At the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook this morning, the chaplain of St Michael’s, Fr Paddy Moran said it was a time of unimaginable grief for Andrew’s family.

The remains of Andrew O'Donnell are carried into church. Photo: Collins

He said Andrew had applied for places in several English universities and had a future that promised wonderful things.

“Had things been different who knows where his life might have brought him. For some unfathomable reason that we will never understand that promising future was cruelly taken from Andrew,” he said.

“A simple fall on a mountaintop took his dreams, his hopes, and his ambitions,” he added.

He told of a loving Mother’s Day card that Andrew had written for Bebhinn, and said it had the ultimate message for the Irish rugby team heading off to play in the World Cup France later this year, because the message finished ‘PS Is there any greater present than the Grand Slam’.

Fr Moran also related a story he had heard in recent days about how after the Covid-19 lockdowns, Andrew wanted to invite a few friends over to the house, so his parents went out and let him have his pals around.

He texted them later saying he was just gone out, and that he would tidy the house later, and his parents wondered why the house would need cleaning if there were only a few friends over.

“Then Rory, Andrews younger brother, goes back to the house, opens the front door, sees the devastation, closes the front door and goes to his neighbours to tell them their house has been burgled,” Fr Moran said to laughter.

Symbols brought to the altar to represent Andrew's life included many sporting medals he had won, sporting jerseys, and a football, a dog lead to represent his love for his two Golden Retrievers, a Kanye West vinyl record, a Bluetooth speaker, and his graduation cap from St Michael’s College.

Andrew’s father Gavin said his family couldn’t be prouder of him and the man he became, and they will miss him dearly.

“Andrew will remain forever young in our hearts, he will never be forgotten, and his memory we will always cherish,” he said.

Andrew’s mother Bebhinn described him as a young man who lived on his own terms, and wasn’t a great time keeper. “There was ‘on time’ and there was ‘Andrew time’, “ she said.

She also spoke of how in recent weeks as a distraction to the stress of the Leaving Cert they would try to perfect the best cheese toastie together, and how he lived so many life experiences and loved his younger brother Rory, with whom a true bond was forming.

Bebhinn said the two brothers “late night escapades” up to Spar on Bath Avenue were ones she pretended she didn’t know about, but ones she was secretly delighted about.

Friends Max Wall (left) and Andrew O’Donnell

She said she had learned from his friends in recent days how funny and mischievous he was, and that she now has his music playlist on her phone, and that his friends had suggested that they play Mr Rager by Kid Cudi as a send-off at his cremation.

“I only looked at the lyrics this morning and I realised how appropriate they are, and how it sums up your next chapter,” she added, quoting the words ‘I’m off on a new adventure. I’m on my way to heaven’.”

“Sleep well. We love you. We miss you, but we will see you again one day. Goodnight my beautiful boy. We are truly heartbroken,” she concluded.

Andrew was a keen sports enthusiast and a member of Old Belvedere rugby club, Belmont FC, Railway Union Sports Club, and Clanna Gael Fontenoy GAA club.

After Requiem Mass his wicker coffin was driven to the ground of St Michael’s College followed by his school friends carrying yellow roses while members of Belmont FC lined the road.

The mass was attended by Archbishop of Dublin Ciaran O’Carroll and ministers Simon Coveney and Norma Foley. President Michael D Higgins was represented by his Aide de Camp Commandant Stephen Howard.