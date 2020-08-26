Golfgate was 'detrimental' to public health message, ESRI expert says

THE Connemara Golfgate incident was “detrimental” to the public health message, an ESRI behavioural expert has said.

Peter Lunn, founder and head of the ESRI's Behavioural Research Unit, was speaking on RTÉ’S Morning Ireland when he criticised how politics was currently interfering with health matters.

“Of course it's detrimental, we all know it's detrimental,” Mr Lunn said of the controversy which saw high-ranking members of society, including EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, attend the Oireachtas golfing event despite Covid-19 rules.

“It’s important we listen to the acting chief medical officer, we have this spike, we are trying to get it down.”

Mr Lunn was speaking after a ESRI study into Covid-19 found more than 70pc of people across all economic groups believed someone who contracted Covid-19, was reckless.

And the fear of being blamed was causing stigma and it was feared this in turn, influenced people from not getting tests when symptoms appeared.

The ESRI study of 1000 adults in July also highlighted that half of people didn’t know contacting their GP regarding Covid-19 symptoms was free.

And more than a third wrongly thought they could be charged for a Covid-19 test.

While many believed their close contacts would identify them as having tested positive, despite the contact tracing system being anonymous.

Those in their 20s and 30s were less likely to realise the GP consultation was free, along with those from minority groups.

Almost 90pc knew they could call their GP if they thought they needed a test but just 29.5pc knew they could contact a GP and 31.5pc knew they could contact an out-of-hours GP.

Mr Lunn told Morning Ireland: “The test is free and we shouldn’t be stigmatising people.”

Referring to golfgate, Mr Lunn added: “We need to keep repeating this and there are a few distractions we could do without.

“This virus doesn't care about politics. The more we follow the guidelines the more chance we have of fighting it.”

Mr Lunn added that it was true people who followed the guidelines - such as washing hands and respiratory care - were less likely to become ill with the virus.

However, he added, it remains an issue based also on “luck.”

“Luck plays a huge role,” he said. “If people realise this is the view that will be taken it’s an incentive to get tested.”

A majority of people judge someone who picks up Covid-19 as "careless and reckless" - while more than half of adults are unaware that contacting a GP about the virus is free.

It comes as the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 remained high yesterday with another 92 infections, although overall the spread of the virus is relatively stable this week.

No new deaths were reported but in the past two weeks 25 of the 26 counties have seen new cases, including 473 in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.

Yesterday, 31 of the new cases were in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, seven in Clare, seven in Wexford, five in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow.

Trajectory

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said: "Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week.

"In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice - reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly."

However, the hidden obstacles to people coming forward for testing - and preventing the unwitting spread of the virus - were uncovered by ESRI researchers.

They found more than 70pc of people across all socio-demographic groups believed that someone who contracts Covid-19 has been careless or reckless in following public health advice.

The study showed fear of being blamed may be a barrier to arranging a test quickly when symptoms appear.

Younger adults were more likely to be affected by the issues identified. People in their 20s and 30s were less likely to know the GP consultation is free, more likely to believe getting tested would be a hassle and uncomfortable, more pessimistic about result wait times, and more worried about being identified by their close contacts, it revealed

The research also found that almost half of people do not know that calling their GP to discuss symptoms of Covid-19 is free.

The State pays GPs €30 for each call they get related to the coronavirus from a patient.

Some private out-of-hours services have been charging the full private fee of €70 at weekends.

The ESRI research said one-third of the public think they could be charged for a test.

"These wrongly perceived costs could deter or delay people from arranging a test if they experience symptoms," it reported.

The findings are based on a nationally representative survey of 1,000 adults in Ireland run in early July, which examined public understanding of the Covid-19 test-and-trace system to identify potential barriers to engagement.

They were asked about each stage of the process, from arranging a test to getting results and notifying close contacts if necessary.

The study found overwhelming public support for the system, but just 3pc were able to answer all comprehension questions correctly.

Dr Shane Timmons of the ESRI's Behavioural Research Unit said misconceptions about the system could mean people don't seek a test as quickly as possible.

"You should call any GP or out-of-hours service straightaway if you suspect you might have symptoms - doing so is free and helps to make sure you don't spread the virus," he said.

Irish Independent