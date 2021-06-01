Golfers chase refund after organiser of cancelled pro-am ‘totally ignored’ them

A group of amateur and professional golfers who booked to attend a tournament in Ireland were left out of pocket by up to €18,000 after the organiser of the event “went to ground”.

Former PGA tour player Dave Stockton Jr and the family of USA golfer Sean Crocker were among those who were due to travel to Dublin in April to play.

Up to seven teams have yet to receive refunds after they were notified in January that the pro-am event would no longer be going ahead due to Covid restrictions.

They booked the trip last summer with a company called Prime Irish Golf Tours, hopeful that the pandemic would have subsided by the following year.

Each amateur player paid €2,300 to attend which included four nights accommodation, an evening at one of Ireland’s famous breweries, rounds of golf at Portmarnock and a welcome party and gala dinner.

A prize fund of €30,000 for the pros and €6,000 for the amateurs was also advertised.

Gary Crocker, father of Sean Crocker, paid around €6,000 in total to travel over from California with his family. He said the director of Prime Irish Golf Tours, Mr Richard O’Dell, “went dark” after notifying them the event was cancelled.

“He didn’t respond to any emails, calls or texts after I sent him my bank details to arrange the refund,” Mr Crocker told the Irish Independent.

“We weren’t surprised it was cancelled with the way the pandemic was going. Obviously we were all disappointed as many of us had never been to Ireland, but we’re talking a lot of money here.

“We were worried something might have happened to the guy and obviously we understand businesses are struggling, but it’s just the fact he totally ignored us.”

Dave Stockton Jnr, who now works as a commentator for the Golf Channel, was also due to travel with his wife. He said the experience was “really disappointing”.

“I chatted to him (Richard O’Dell) on the phone and he seemed the real deal,” he said.

“I felt very comfortable after our conversation and thought the event would be a great experience. Unfortunately he then went dark and now his website appears to be down”.

Prime Irish Golf Tours is a travel company which provides bespoke tours to Ireland and Scotland.

In an email to Mr Crocker on January 18, Mr O’Dell said: “I woke up this morning with emails from most golf clubs saying that all tee times up to June 1 have been cancelled because of Covid.”

Mr O’Dell said he would be rescheduling the event for October, or offering a “full refund if these new dates don’t suit”.

Mr Crocker confirmed he could not make the October dates and provided his bank details to Mr O’Dell. That was the last he heard from him.

When contacted by the Irish Independent, Mr O’Dell said: “I stupidly dug my head in the sand. I ran out of cash because what happened was this whole event was self-funded. I wanted to try get the money before contacting them.

“I paid back everyone else and was left with seven teams. I bought stuff for the event, I went to the bank and asked them to borrow, but they wouldn’t help.

“I’m hoping next week I’ll be in a position to pay everybody back, draw a line in the sand and get out of the business. I’m not going to leave them out of pocket. That’s not the way I was brought up.”

A spokesperson for Portmarnock Golf Club said it had no comment to make, other than: “We have not been able to contact the event organiser and we never received any, and don’t hold any deposits, for any of the players.”