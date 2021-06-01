| 10.1°C Dublin

Golfers chase refund after organiser of cancelled pro-am ‘totally ignored’ them

Each amateur player paid €2,300 for a package that included four nights' accommodation, an evening at one of Ireland&rsquo;s famous breweries, rounds of golf at Portmarnock golf course (pictured) and a welcome party and gala dinner. Photo: DRTA Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A group of amateur and professional golfers who booked to attend a tournament in Ireland were left out of pocket by up to €18,000 after the organiser of the event “went to ground”.

Former PGA tour player Dave Stockton Jr and the family of USA golfer Sean Crocker were among those who were due to travel to Dublin in April to play.

Up to seven teams have yet to receive refunds after they were notified in January that the pro-am event would no longer be going ahead due to Covid restrictions.

