Golf Society members charged €140 for two days of golf and a gala dinner

Attendees at a controversial Oireachtas Golf Society outing in Galway earlier this week were charged €140 in green fees for two days of golf and a gala dinner.

An invitation issued by the society’s captain, Independent TD Noel Grealish, and its president, former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, has been seen by Independent.ie.

It makes no reference to the Covid-19 pandemic or the public health restrictions in place.

The invitation to members of the society, which includes current and former TDs and Senators, outlines details of the two-day event at the Connemara Golf Club which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Revelations about the gala dinner, attended by over 80 people, at the nearby Station House Hotel on Wednesday night has resulted in the resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary who addressed the event.

There is also mounting pressure on a number of other attendees including the EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, former attorney general and Supreme Court justice appointee Seamus Woulfe and a number of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Senators.

“The 50th Anniversary outing of The Oireachtas Golf Society features the Captain’s Prize and President's Prize at the Internationally Renowned Championship Course, Connemara Golf Club, Ballyconneely, Co. Galway, on Tuesday 18th and Wednesday 19th August 2020,” the invitation states.

It details tee times for the captain’s prize day on Tuesday. “The event is a four-ball Singles Stableford Champagne Scrambled Competition. Each players’ tee shot must be played 3 times.”

On Wednesday, the President’s Prize Day and Centenary Cup took place. “The event is a four-ball Singles Stableford Champagne Scrambled Competition. Each players tee shot must be played 3 times,” the letter states. “I am taking tee-time bookings… Members may invite a guest.”

The invite states that the green fee for two days & Gala Dinner cost is €140. “Dinner on Wednesday night will be served in the Kylemore Suite, Station House Hotel, Clifden at 8.30pm. Presentation of prizes will take place after the dinner,” it states.

Members are given a number of accommodation options in Clifden and Ballyconneely and are told: “Please quote Oireachtas Golf Society when booking to avail of the above rates."

The letter also notes that the society’s organising Committee decided at its last AGM to “commemorate (sic) as part of our 50th Anniversary Celebration with an address of recognition to the late Mark Killilea who served as Captain, President and was one of the founding members, who made a lifetime contribution to the Society”.

Members are also reminded that their €20 membership is due.

The letter reveals that former agriculture ministers Barry Cowen and Michael Creed; junior minister Robert Troy; former MEP Brian Hayes; Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless; Fianna Fáil senators Aidan Davitt and Paul Daly; former Independent TD Michael Harty; former Fine Gael senators Paul Coghlan and Eamonn Coghlan are among the members of the society’s committee. Only Paul Coghlan and Messrs Harty, Hayes, and Daly are listed as having been in attendance at the controversial dinner event.

Life honorary members of the society include Mr Hogan, former taoisigh Brian Cowen and Enda Kenny, former tánaiste Dick Spring, former EU commissioner Charlie McCreevy and former Fine Gael TD Tom Enright. Bar Mr Hogan, none of the honorary members are listed as having attended the dinner.

