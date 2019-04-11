The wife of a life-long Liverpool fan who sustained a serious brain injury in an attack by an Italian hooligan has expressed hope he will one day return to Anfield.

'Going to fundraising match in Aviva is huge for Sean,' says his wife

Sean Cox (54) suffered major head trauma when he was struck in a random assault by a masked AS Roma supporter outside Liverpool's stadium last April.

The former director of an electrical company, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, will mark a major milestone in his slow road to recovery when his family accompany him to see a charity match held in his honour in Dublin tomorrow night.

A Liverpool Legends team, managed by Kenny Dalglish and captained by Ian Rush, will play an Irish Republic Legends side, managed by current international boss Mick McCarthy and captained by Robbie Keane, with proceeds going to Mr Cox's rehabilitation fund.

The father of three is currently being cared for in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

His wife Martina said the game at the Aviva Stadium would be the first time her husband would be out in public since the attack.

"He's going to be there which is great, I didn't think it would happen a couple of months ago," she said.

"It's a big milestone for us. He has been out of hospital for a couple of hours before, but this is him out in the public arena for the first time.

"It will be quite overwhelming for Sean. He's been home but only in our house, and he's been with family.

"At the beginning [after the attack] we didn't know how things were going to pan out, so to have him at the match is really significant.

"Particularly for his brother Martin, because he travelled with him that day and they never got to see the match. It's great for all of the family."

Ms Cox (53) said she would love to see her husband one day well enough to return to his beloved Anfield.

"He regularly went to Anfield," she said.

"For him it would have been a very safe place because there had never been any incidents before. But unfortunately that day there was.

"Down the line when he's well enough I would say Martin would definitely love to get him there - I would too.

"I'm sure Liverpool Football Club would love to have him there, because he never got in that day."

Mr Cox, who turned 54 on Tuesday, will leave the facility in Dún Laoghaire in June.

Ms Cox, who lives with the couple's three children Jack, Shauna and Emma in the family home in Dunboyne, said they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people who have supported them.

Tickets for the 'Legends for Sean Cox' match tomorrow (kick off, 7.45pm) are available from Ticketmaster. To find out more about Mr Cox's journey, or make a donation, visit www.supportsean.com.

