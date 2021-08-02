Going above and beyond: Teen completes triathlon for worthy causes

Jack O’Donovan performs a victory lap in front of his home in Swords, Co Dublin after completing a 10km triathlon in aid of Family Carers Ireland and the Central Remedial Clinic. Jack was accompanied by his three sisters, Sophie, Robyn and Katie. Photo: Mark Stedman

Dublin teenager Jack O’Donovan performed a well deserved victory lap after completing his own version of a 10km triathlon over the past fortnight to raise funds for Family Carers Ireland and the Central Remedial Clinic.

Jack, who has cerebral palsy, was cheered by his proud parents Lynsey and Cathal, and sisters Sophie, Robyn and Katie.

Friends and neighbours also offered their support as he crossed the finish line outside his home in Swords, Dublin.

“Jack is the most amazing, determined and happy young man,” said his mother. “We are so proud of him. No matter what challenges he faces every day, he always comes out on top. He’s so strong and resolute and we couldn’t ask for more.”