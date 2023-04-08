‘God bless you Fiadh and thank you’ – funeral of girl (4) who could die at home after parents went public over lack of palliative care

The funeral mass of Co Wexford girl Fiadh O’Connor heard today how she was “full of fun” and brought happiness into the lives of others.

Four-year-old Fiadh had terminal cancer and her parents were forced to go public in recent weeks to secure palliative care from the HSE so she could die in her own home.

The requiem mass for the little girl was held at St John the Baptist Church, The Ballagh, this afternoon.

‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ was performed as her small, white coffin was carried into the church.

Symbols of Fiadh’s life were brought to the alter including a selection of her favourite toys, a lipstick, three sods of turf – to represent the places she and her parents grew up in – her ballet dress, artwork and a selection of family photographs.

Fiadh is survived by her parents Laura and Rory, her little brother Páidi and extended family members.

Speaking from the altar with Fiadh’s aunt Ciara by her side, Laura O’Connor said her beloved child was “surrounded by love”.

She said the day Fiadh was born was the “happiest” of their lives.

Expand Close Fiadh O'Connor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fiadh O'Connor

Ms O’Connor described Fiadh as “so feisty, cuddly and full of fun” and said she had her parents “wrapped around her little finger from the first day we saw her”.

Laura said Fiadh was “always so ahead of the game” that her grandparents “felt she had been around before”.

She recalled how the four-year-old liked early morning walks, playing with her cousins, friends and her little brother Páidí.

“She went everywhere with me and I loved her so much,” Ms O’Connor said.

Laura said Fiadh would “constantly say out of the blew, ‘I love you mammy’,” but she was also a “daddy’s little girl and loved her time with Rory all to herself”.

She was also “so excited to be a big sister” to Páidí, Ms O’Connor said, who she would “smother in with kisses and hugs”.

“She would teach him new things, saying ‘I’m the big sister, I’ll show you’.” Ms O’Connor added.

Expand Close Fiadh O'Connor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fiadh O'Connor

“[Páidi] was heart-broken and he will miss her so much.”

Mr O’Connor said Fiadh “beat cancer twice” but “ultimately the aggressive disease” was too much to overcome.

She said her daughter was “brave and resilient, a true warrior” and she thanked all her family, friends, and Fiadh’s medical team for their support.

“We know family and friends will help us get through the dark days ahead without Fiadh,” she said.

Fiadh was predeceased by Laura’s father Jim, who will “look after her now”, Ms O’Connor said.

Laura told the congregation about how the night before Fiadh died, she asked her mother to bring her into the kitchen so she could say hello to her visitors. She then asked to be brought to her playroom and then to bed.

“So, I carried her down to her bedroom. We changed her into fresh jammies, and she lay in my arms on her bed cuddling,” Ms O’Connor said.

“I had tied one of her precious little bracelets onto my necklace. She spotted it straight away and asked me why I was wearing her bracelet. I told her it was because she was so special to me and that I love her so much.”

“We stayed cuddling all night and Rory held her hand. Her heart was so, so strong and she held on for a long time. She was so brave and she took her final breath with Páidí fast asleep in his bed and all of her family close by,” she added.

“We will miss her forever and a piece of our hearts will always be with her in heaven. We take comfort in knowing that my dad, grandad Jim, will look after her now… God bless you Fiadh, and thank you.”

A private burial service was held for Fiadh after today’s mass.

In recent weeks the family spoke of their relief at being promised a HSE package to allow her return home but said they should not have had to publicly “beg” for the service.

They received the dreaded news in March that Fiadh, who was diagnosed with aggressive neuroblastoma in 2019, had relapsed for a third time and would need end-of-life care.

But the south-east of the country has been without a paediatric palliative care service since 2017 and they feared Fiadh would not be cared for with her family, including her three year old brother Páidi with whom she shared a special bond,

Following an appeal by Fiadh’s aunt Orlaigh Murphy, and contact from the media, the HSE said a comprehensive package of care would be provided. A spokesman said: “the HSE is very sorry this took so long.”