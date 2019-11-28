Go nuts: €350 silver Nutella lid shows festive shoppers ready to splash cash
The boom is back and, as former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern memorably said, it's getting "boomier".
With this Christmas set to be the most expensive in a decade, shoppers can find ever more bizarre ways to flash their cash.
One of the most unusual items on sale is a silver lid for a Nutella jar, a snip at €350 and a present for the most ardent of hazelnut spread fans. The lid is on sale at Weir & Sons jewellers on Dublin's Grafton Street and joins a collection including a Colman's Mustard jar lid for €130 and one for a ketchup jar at €125.
Meanwhile over at Brown Thomas, the retailer's Marvel Room has returned with more eye-wateringly expensive gifts.
At the upper end of the budget, you could buy a Neo Legend classic arcade machine for just shy of €4,000, or if you are more strapped for cash, you can grab a smaller version for just under a grand.
Shoppers can also pick up a "strikingly huge" book of David Bailey photographs for €2,500, a 2020 diary for €245 or an array of cashmere scarves for €1,035.
If you are interested in the more novel items, a Mickey Mouse cheese bell and tray, made of glass and porcelain and chrome-finished can be bought for €2,250. And for child who already has everything, then how about a 'ride-on Bentley' for €345 or a 105cm toy deer for €975?
For those on a somewhat tighter budget, there is a shark umbrella stand for €199, a Smythson card holder or a Flowstate yoga mat for €145, or a Westman Atelier make-up blender brush for €134. Granted, these are on a 20pc sale until the end of the week.
Meanwhile shoppers have turned to online sales in their droves. An Post revealed yesterday that it had processed more than 90,000 parcels overnight on Tuesday - almost four times the volume it sorted on the same day last year.
The huge upsurge is being attributed to the rising popularity of Black Friday sales and rainy weather.
While the pre-Christmas sale does not get under way officially until tomorrow, some retailers have been running promotions.
Garrett Bridgeman, managing director of An Post Mails and Parcels, said: "Black Friday offers started really early this year. The bad weather has played a big part too, with customers opting to shop from home or on their work commute, rather than face out into rain - it's a case of Grey November leading right up to Black Friday."
