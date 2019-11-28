Go nuts: €350 silver Nutella lid shows festive shoppers ready to splash cash

The boom is back and, as former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern memorably said, it's getting "boomier".

The boom is back and, as former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern memorably said, it's getting "boomier".

With this Christmas set to be the most expensive in a decade, shoppers can find ever more bizarre ways to flash their cash.

One of the most unusual items on sale is a silver lid for a Nutella jar, a snip at €350 and a present for the most ardent of hazelnut spread fans. The lid is on sale at Weir & Sons jewellers on Dublin's Grafton Street and joins a collection including a Colman's Mustard jar lid for €130 and one for a ketchup jar at €125.

Meanwhile over at Brown Thomas, the retailer's Marvel Room has returned with more eye-wateringly expensive gifts.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In