‘Go for it and you’ll get there’ – Paralympic silver medallist Nicole Turner tells young athletes to follow their dreams

Gold medallist Yuyan Jiang of China celebrates on the podium with silver medallist Nicole Turner and bronze medalist Elizabeth Marks of the United States. Photo: Reuters/Bernadett Szabo

Nicole Turner of Ireland with her silver medal after competing in the Women's S6 50 metre butterfly final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day six during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Irish Paralympic silver medallist Nicole Turner has urged young athletes to following their dreams.

Speaking to Independent.ie following her magnificent performance in the pool in Toyko yesterday, Ms Turner said: “For girls in general and people with disabilities, if they want to be a Paralympic medallist go for it and they’ll get there.

“I’ve looked up to [British Paralympic swimmer] Ellie Simmonds since she was in Beijing in 2008. It took me 13 years to step up on the podium, so I think if you do look up to someone and you do try, it will work out in the end.”

The quality of her performance yesterday and the competitiveness of the field can be gauged by the fact that the gold medallist, 16-year-old Yuyan Jiang, set a world record of 34.56 in her heat, in which Turner finished in a personal best of 36.54.

The 19-year-old, who deferred her Leaving Cert for two years to train for the Paralympics, said she plans to focus on her swimming with the next games in Paris just three years away.

“We’ve a nice little break to rewind and spend time with friends and family, but Paris is only three years away and I’m still only 19, so Paris is definitely on the horizon.

“Education-wise, I think I’m going to do a PLC rather than going back to my Leaving Cert because it’ll be less stressful and I can work swimming and education around both.”

Turner who is from Portarlington, Co Laois, but who told the media she is “definitely an Offaly person”, said she’s going to cheer on her fellow Irish Athletes this week, but her friends at home are reminding her about the importance of the homecoming celebrations.

“It’s kind of funny because I know my friends are all so proud of me, but nine out of 10 of them are like ‘we just can’t wait for the celebration’. But I think for the next few days, I’ll just go around and support the rest of the team until they finish.

“Then whenever we get home, whatever happens is in the hands of people at home,” she added.