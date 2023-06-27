Go-ahead for safe access zones to prevent anti-abortion protests outside health facilities

So-called safe access or buffer zone of 100 metres will be created around health facilities to prevent demonstrations against abortion, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today.

He said he has got Government approval to introduce legislation “ensuring women can access termination of pregnancy services safely, with dignity and privacy”.

The aim now is to progress the Health (Termination of Pregnancy Services) (Safe Access Zones) Bill 2023 to be published through the Oireachtas.

Protests outside hospitals have been a feature since new abortion legislation was introduced and they are seen as intimidating for patients and a disincentive to GPs and hospitals to provide the service.

Mr Donnelly said this “legislation will deliver on a longstanding government commitment to ensure that anyone needing a termination of pregnancy can access services in safety, with dignity and privacy.

“Last July the Cabinet approved proposals to legislate for the designation of safe access zones around certain healthcare premises to safeguard access to termination of pregnancy services.

“The draft legislation proceeded to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health in September 2022. The committee published its report on pre-legislative scrutiny (PLS) last month.”

He added: "I am pleased that Government has approved this much-awaited bill.

“Nobody should be harassed, insulted or intimidated in any way, or have their decision to access lawfully available healthcare services subject to attempted unsolicited influence by strangers.

“I would like to acknowledge the commitment shown by my ministerial colleagues, officials in my department and the gardaí, all of whom worked together to get this Bill to this point.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank colleagues particularly in the Department of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General for their significant contribution to the development of this Bill.”

The legislation will create safe access zones of 100 metres from an entrance or exit to a premises where obstetricians and gynaecologists and general practitioners provide services.

This will include consulting rooms, family planning clinics and women’s health clinics. Safe Access Zones will also apply to hospitals that provide acute inpatient services within the meaning of Section 51 of the Health Act 1970.

Within those safe access zone attempting to impede access or influence decisions in relation to termination of pregnancy services will be prohibited.