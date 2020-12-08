Gnawed food packets for sale and active rodent infestations triggers closure of businesses and restaurants

An Asian food market and a sushi restaurant were among businesses closed or prosecuted by the Food Safety Authority (FSAI) in November due to grave danger to public health found on their premises.

Asian Food Markets in Park Road, Waterford was issued a closure order after rodent droppings were found on the “vast majority” of shelving used for storing food for sale.

Gnawed packets of rice flour were also found to be on display for sale in the shop. Extensive rodent droppings were found throughout the store.

The conditions in the shop represented an “unacceptable risk to public health” according to the HSE report and the shop was ordered to close immediately.

Shiro Sushi of Moore Street in Dublin was issued a closure order after an active rodent infestation was discovered as well as accumulation of dirt to such an extent that “sushi and sashimi was likely to be contaminated,” the closure order stated.

The inspector said the conditions in the food prep area of the restaurant posed a “grave and immediate risk to public health”.

The staff at Shiro Sushi were found to have no training in HACCP food management systems and were unsupervised and not instructed in food hygiene, the closure order states.

Mr Barry McConnon of Corcreaghy, Carrickmacross, Louth was convicted and fined €2,500 for operating an unlicensed slaughterhouse and cutting plant, which caused the FSAI “particular concern”.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that businesses should ensure their suppliers are licensed to ensure protection of public health.

“Illegally operating slaughterhouses and cutting plants put consumers at high risk of foodborne illness. The operation of any illegal food business will not be tolerated, and the full power of the law will be brought to bear to stop these food businesses from putting consumers’ health at serious risk.”

Mr McConnon pleaded guilty to six offences of food law.

Valhalla Meats in Longford were issued a prohibition order after 16 different food items were either deemed to be grossly spoiled or had passed the expiration date.

The order detailed how the food items were “likely to involve a serious risk to public health”.

