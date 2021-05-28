Glorious weekend in store as temperatures to reach 20°C

People enjoy the good weather and make their way to Curracloe beach, Co Wexford. Picture; Gerry Mooney.

The dull weather is set to ease as a glorious weekend is in store nationwide with temperatures forecast to reach into the 20s.

Ireland could even be seeing the hottest day of the year this weekend. The highest temperature reached so far this year was 21.2C on April 1 at Valentia, Co Kerry.

Saturday will be a warm day with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 15C to 21C with the best values inland.

However, according to Met Éireann there will be isolated showers with winds staying on the light side.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells making way for another dry and warm day on Sunday.

"Most areas will be dry and warm with good sunny spells [on Sunday],” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures will generally range 19 to 21 degrees celsius, in just light southerly or variable breezes.

"Not quite as warm across parts of the south and west coast, but nonetheless still very mild here with above-average maxima.”

Sunday night is forecast to stay dry with light southerly breezes, however, some mist and fog will develop across southern counties.

According to the national forecaster, early indications suggest that it will stay mostly dry into the early days of next week.

"Current indications suggest the early days of next week will remain mostly dry and warm with pleasant spells of summer sunshine,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"However, damp weather may occasionally move in off the Atlantic. Maxima will generally reach the high teens or low 20s, in just light southerly breezes, veering northwest and freshening along west and southwest coasts into Tuesday.”