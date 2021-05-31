Glorious sunshine to continue as temperatures to reach up to 20C today

Maeve McCafferty with her son Simon from Galway enjoying the fine weather at Salthill beach. Photo: Ray Ryan

Charlotte Murnane from Macroom enjoying the sunshine at the beach with her dog Willow. Photo: Denis Boyle

Michelle Marren, Isabel Hart, Martina Donagher and Evie Hart all from Headford take the plunge at Ballindiff Bay in County Galway as the fine weather hits the country with temperatures hitting the low 20s. Photo: Ray Ryan

After a miserable month of rain and chilly temperatures, we are finally getting some sun – just in the nick of time for the lifting of restrictions .

People around the country spent the weekend basking in temperatures of up to 20C in some parts of the island as Ireland finally enjoyed some glorious sunshine.

Huge crowds flocked to the country’s beaches and lakes to soak up some of the blistering conditions while our parks and public spaces were full of families taking advantage of the lifting of the ban on inter-county travel.

Barbecues and bicycles were dusted off amid the fine conditions, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s announcement on lifting restrictions starting from June 2 also helping to boost the country’s mood.

And the good news is the balmy weather is expected to last for a few more days.

Today is forecast to be dry with hazy sunshine for much of the country, with temperatures ranging from 18C to 20C, though a little cooler in the south and along the coasts.

Winds will be light southerly, occasionally moderate with sea breezes developing this afternoon.

Tonight should stay dry, but it will be cloudy in the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle around the western coasts.

Tomorrow we will be treated to some more lovely weather, with temperatures reaching up to 22C, while it will be cooler along coasts.

Conditions will be cloudier in the west with showers there throughout the afternoon.

From mid-week onwards, it will become more unsettled when wetter conditions are forecast.

According to Met Éireann, there will be spells of rain spreading to all areas in the afternoon with a clearance moving into the south by the evening. “Uncertainty increases from the mid-week period when the progress of a depression northwards over the country looks set to bring rain,” said a Met Éireann spokesperson.

“Current indications suggest outbreaks of rain will push in over the southern half of the country in the morning, spreading to all areas through the afternoon, with a clearance moving into the south by the evening.”

Temperatures on Wednesday will be highest in Ulster and Connacht, reaching up to 20C, while it will be 15C-17C elsewhere.

The forecast for Thursday and going into the long weekend, is for unsettled, showery conditions.

Meanwhile, a volunteer lifeboat crew helped a member of the public with a suspected broken leg near Whiterock beach in Killiney on Saturday.

The in-shore lifeboat arrived at the scene at 3.45pm and the casualty was quickly transferred onboard and brought to Colliemore Harbour.

Gary Hayes, Dún Laoghaire RNLI Lifeboat Helm said it has been a “very busy few days along the Dublin coast with our lifeboat crew having had five call outs in 48 hours”.

‘I would like to remind everyone to never underestimate conditions along our coast even in the nice weather,” he said.