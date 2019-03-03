Globally acclaimed Irish architect Kevin Roche passes away at age 96

The award-winning Irish architect Kevin Roche, famous for an illustrious portfolio of work on both sides of the Atlantic, has died aged 96.

Mr Roche, who was recognised as a world leader in his field, passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut on Friday. In Ireland he was best known for designing the Convention Centre in Dublin city centre. However, his influences are best seen internationally and his credits include some of the world's best-known buildings.

He was the inspiration behind many iconic buildings in what is arguably the world's best known cityscape, New York - being responsible for the UN Plaza building, the Museum of Jewish Heritage, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Ford Foundation headquarters in East Manhattan.

Mr Roche could also count the US Post Office, John Deere, the Oakland Museum in California, and 1101 New York Avenue in Washington DC, as some of his commissions.

He was born in Dublin and graduated from the National University of Ireland in 1945 with a Bachelor of Architecture before going on to work in London and the US.

In 1982 he was awarded the Pritzker Prize, often seen as the architectural equivalent of the Nobel Prize - which led to many lucrative commissions. He was also commended on numerous occasions by the American Institute of Architects and the American Academy of Arts for his work.

Mr Roche was a recipient of the Academie d'Architecture de France's Grand Gold Medal, and his work was the subject of special exhibits at New York's Museum of Modern Art and at the Architectural Association of Ireland in Dublin.

