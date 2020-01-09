Global tax changes to see Exchequer lose out on up to €2bn, Finance Minister warns

Global corporation tax reforms will see the Exchequer lose out on up to €2bn over the next five years, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned.

Mr Donohoe briefed Cabinet on the "significant risks" posed by a fall in corporation tax receipts due to the international changes planned and a possible hard Brexit at the end of the year.

He also gave colleagues an update on an increased expected economic growth figure of 3.9pc and an estimated surplus of around €2.4bn this year.

The Government has been criticised for an over-reliance on corporation tax to plug funding gaps in the health service and other Government Departments.

Mr Donohoe insisted that continued economic growth - and not changing budget strategy in terms of unallocated spending in the coming years - will make up for the fall in corporation tax revenues.

However, he conceded that predicted growth rates of 3pc per year up to 2025 are dependent on and agreement between the UK and EU on a Brexit transitionary period which brings about a smooth trading relationship.

That outcome is by no means certain.

Speaking after Cabinet, Mr Donohoe said he expects an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) agreement on global tax rules to be reached this year.

He said the Department of Finance and Revenue have estimated that corporation tax receipts will fall by approximately €500m a year from 2022 - or as much as €2bn by 2025.

Mr Donohoe said this is "clearly a significant change in respect to tax revenue across the coming years".

The Finance Minister said he updated the growth forecast given that the risk of a hard Brexit - if it were to occur - is more likely to take place at the end of the year or early in 2021.

Growth had been estimated at 3.1pc under a Brexit deal and 0.7pc if there had been a crash out.

With a deal secured Mr Donohoe said the estimated growth is now 3.9pc.

Mr Donohoe said: "That will mean even further job creation as we move through 2020."

He said that a budget surplus of 0.7pc - around €2.4bn - is expected this year.

He said that the expected fall in corporation tax receipts and risk that Brexit still poses "is the reason why I believe getting to such a level of surplus for 2020 is important."

Mr Donohoe said he is targeting a budget surplus of 1pc in 2021 which would be between €3.6bn and €3.7bn and said continued deposits to the Rainy Day fund would see a "buffer of around €4bn.

"I believe that budgetary buffer of €4bn can be reached and accommodate the decline in tax revenue of €2bn," Mr Donohoe said.

