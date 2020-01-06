Glitz, glam and nifty footwork as stars return to dance floor

A singing priest, a reality show winner and a GAA sports champ all came together to kick off the new season of 'Dancing with the Stars' on RTÉ One.

An eclectic mix of 11 personalities is taking part in this year's show, hailed as the unofficial annual weight-loss programme for celebrities after the Christmas excess.

Fronted by Nicky Byrne and Jennifer Zamparelli, who looked stunning in a Self-Portrait mini-dress chosen by the show's new celeb stylist Fiona Fagan, the show will run for 12 weeks.

Opening the night's proceedings was All-Ireland Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty. Clad in his county colours of black and amber, he showed off his nifty footwork with an energetic jive to the apt tune of 'Tiger Feet'.

