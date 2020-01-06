Glitz, glam and nifty footwork as stars return to dance floor
A singing priest, a reality show winner and a GAA sports champ all came together to kick off the new season of 'Dancing with the Stars' on RTÉ One.
An eclectic mix of 11 personalities is taking part in this year's show, hailed as the unofficial annual weight-loss programme for celebrities after the Christmas excess.
Fronted by Nicky Byrne and Jennifer Zamparelli, who looked stunning in a Self-Portrait mini-dress chosen by the show's new celeb stylist Fiona Fagan, the show will run for 12 weeks.
Opening the night's proceedings was All-Ireland Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty. Clad in his county colours of black and amber, he showed off his nifty footwork with an energetic jive to the apt tune of 'Tiger Feet'.
His efforts earned him high praise from judge Brian Redmond, who said that he "could be a Cat that could be roaring for a few weeks yet".
He got 18 points from the trio of judges.
Former Olympic boxer Michael Carruth delivered a punchy performance to the tune of 'I'm Shipping Up to Boston' as he danced an American smooth with a Celtic twist.
Although the audience enjoyed it, he was left on the ropes after the judges scored him just 12 points. Eagle-eyed Brian pointed out Carruth stood on Karen Byrne's toe at one point and said it wasn't as smooth as it could have been.
'Fair City's' Ryan Andrews pulled off an accomplished cha-cha-cha to 'If I Can't Have You'. Host Jennifer told him that "as a fellow northsider", she was glad he could dance and he got the highest score of 21 points.
Six women then made their debuts with a dance to the tune of Katy Perry's 'California Gurls'. Looking pretty in pink were Yewande Biala, Grainne Gallanagh, Lottie Ryan, Glenda Gilson, Sinéad O'Carroll and Mary Kennedy - who revealed an impressive pair of pins in her skimpy outfit. "I tried retirement and I didn't like it," she told Nicky.
Singing priest Fr Ray Kelly did a meandering foxtrot to 'Spirit in the Sky'. Brian Redmond did not mince his words: "They say the Lord works in mysterious ways. That dance was a bit of mystery to me."
Jennifer told the judges they were "all going to hell" if they scored him low. Paying her no heed, they gave him a sinful score of eight points.
Brian Dowling was last to perform, with a jaunty salsa to 'Juice', earning 16 points.
Last year's winner Mairead Ronan closed the show with a Viennese waltz.
